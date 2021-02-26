Here is every team line-up for round three of the Guinness Six Nations. Sadly, the France versus Scotland fixture has been binned, but there are still two games for fans to sink their teeth into tomorrow.
Teams for Italy versus Ireland, Stadio Olimpico, Saturday, 2.15pm.
Italy: J Trulla (Calvisano); L Sperandio (Benetton), J-I Bex (Benetton), C Canna (Zebre), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Benetton), S Varney (Gloucester); A Lovotti (Zebre), L Bigi (Zebre, capt), M Riccioni (Benetton), M Lazzaroni (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), S Negri (Benetton), J Meyer (Zebre), M Lamaro (Benetton).
Replacements: G Lucchesi (Benetton), C Traore (Benetton), G Zilocchi (Zebre), N Cannone (Benetton), M Mbanda (Zebre), C Braley (Benetton), F Mori (Calvisano), M Bellini (Zebre).
Ireland: H Keenan (Leinster); J Larmour (Leinster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt); J Gibson-Park (Leinster); D Kilcoyne (Munster), R Kelleher (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), W Connors (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster).
Replacements: R Herring (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), A Porter (Leinster), R Baird (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), C Casey (Munster), B Burns (Ulster), K Earls (Munster).
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France).
Teams for Wales versus England, Principality Stadium, Saturday, 4.45pm.
Wales: L Williams (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), G North (Ospreys), J Davies (Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), K Hardy (Scarlets); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).
Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), R Jones (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), C Hill (Cardiff Blues), J Botham (Cardiff Blues), G Davies (Scarlets), C Sheedy (Bristol), W Halaholo (Cardiff Blues).
England: E Daly (Saracens); A Watson (Bath), H Slade (Exeter), O Farrell (Saracens capt), J May (Gloucester); G Ford (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Bristol), M Itoje (Saracens), J Hill (Exeter), M Wilson (Newcastle), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens).
Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), E Genge (Leicester), W Stuart (Bath), C Ewels (Bath), G Martin (Leicester), B Earl (Bristol), D Robson (Wasps), M Malins (Bristol).
Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France).
