Erasmus goes after Lions player's 'reckless and dangerous' act

Rassie Erasmus has gone after British & Irish Lions prop Mako Vunipola on Twitter after an eventful 24 hours on social media for the Springboks Director of Rugby.

It is widely surmised on Twitter that Erasmus had been using a burner account called ‘Jaco Johan’ to highlight issues surrounding the game, despite having magnanimously said that the Springbok had ‘no excuses’ following the 22 – 17 defeat in the first Test with the Lions.

Erasmus had been applauded for writing on his own account: “No excuses this side! You are far away from home, families and going through same tough covid protocols like we do! Congrats and well deserved!”

No excuses this side!! You are far away from home, families and going through same tough covid protocols like we do!! Congrats and well deserved !!! — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 24, 2021

However, the former Munster head coach then starting highlighting issues he wasn’t happy with, this morning going after Vunipola following an incident with Cheslin Kolbe. Vunipola lifted Kolbe, abruptly ‘helping him’ up after he had landed heavily following a contest for the ball with Ali Price. Referee Nic Berry could be heard saying ‘Don’t touch him, don’t touch him’.

Erasmus wrote: “Cheslin is obviously played in the air and clearly not direct into touch!!More importantly for youngsters watching this clip!!!! Please never move or touch an injured player on the ground, its reckless and dangerous! Leave this to the

Cheslin is obviously played in the air and clearly not direct into touch!!More importantly for youngsters watching this clip!!!! Please never move or touch an injured player on the ground, its reckless and dangerous! Leave this to the ? ??@WorldRugby @Springboks @lionsofficial pic.twitter.com/lEcp5L4PBf — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 26, 2021

It comes after Erasmus retweeted a post from an anonymous user showing some “questionable calls” by the officials against the world champions.

As part of the retweet, Erasmus adds: “Thanks. This is rugby – sometimes calls go for you and other times they don’t”.

In a twist, the anonymous poster named ‘Jaco Johan’ uses the same type of graphics – a yellow circle – to highlight the alleged foul play as Erasmus does on his official account.

Match footage from the Lions-Springboks game was posted to an anon account and re-shared by the Springbok Director of Rugby. #RSAvBIL #Springboks #LionsRugby https://t.co/4bF012qDUR — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 26, 2021

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber had said that he was happy with the officials following the match.

“I completely trust the officials, that is their jobs, they are the professionals in that field,” he said. “They are in a better position and have many angles to look at. Sometimes these calls go against you, as we found out today. In the second half we had three try scoring opportunities, twice we were called back. Those is the small margins in this game.”

