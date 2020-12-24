10:36am, 24 December 2020

England flyer Ollie Thorley has secured his long-term future by signing a three year deal with Gloucester Rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although capped just once for England by head coach Eddie Jones, many see him as a long term option in England’s three-quarters division. He made his England debut from the bench in England’s delayed final Six Nations match against Italy earlier this year.

Thorley, 24, has risen through the academy ranks with Gloucester, setting the record for the youngest player to appear for the club in the professional era when he partnered Mike Tindall in the centre against Northampton Saints in 2013.

Is George North finally getting back to his best?

Since making his debut, Thorley has gone on to make 71 appearances in Cherry & White, scoring 31 tries along the way. The flying winger’s try-scoring prowess led to him claiming the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership’s top try scorer award after scoring 11 tries including a 4-try brace against Leicester Tigers in August.

Alex Brown, Chief Operating Officer, is “delighted” to confirm the London born wing’s new deal, say the club: “Ollie is an extremely important player for us now and in the future, and we are really pleased that he has extended his contract with us.

“He’s a player that has come through our Academy system and it is credit to his hard work and dedication that he has developed into an international winger.”

“We are looking forward to seeing Ollie continue to develop and grow his game in Cherry & White for years to come.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier today Gloucester confirmed the re-signing of Seb Nagle-Taylor and English qualified prop Val Rapava-Ruskin in what has been a busy day for the club.