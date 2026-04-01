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International

Exclusive: England Rugby to award retrospective caps to 47 players

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: England rugby branding prior to the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between England and Italy at Allianz Stadium on March 09, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Leicester legend John Wells will finally be rid of the mantle as ‘one of the best forwards never to be capped by England’ following the RFU’s decision to take the lead of Scottish Rugby Union and award retrospective caps for selected matches between 1971 and 1993.

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Wells, a brilliant back-row forward, is one of a group of 47 players to be honoured this way, with his appearance for an England XV vs Italy in 1990 now upgraded. Orrell man-mountain, Bob Kimmins, is another member of the England team that won 33-15 in Rovigo to benefit from the heritage initiative.

The two Tests on the 1993 tour of Canada, when England had 16 senior players away on Lions duty, are the most recent matches to have caps retrospectively awarded.

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Wells’ former RFU colleague and man of Newcastle, John Fletcher, is one of a quartet of players on the list. Fletcher, a centre in his playing days with Tynedale, was unfortunate to be on the scene at the same time as Will Carling and Jeremy Guscott but will now join the one-cap club.

Fletcher, who is back at Newcastle after a spell with the SRU, came on for Harlequins fly-half Paul Challinor, who is also honoured, in the second of the matches against Canada, a 19-14 win in Ottawa.

Bristol’s Andy Blackmore impressed in both matches as Martin Johnson’s second-row partner and will now be rewarded, as will former Cambridge University and Wasps full-back/wing Alan Buzza.

Buzza’s now Test career must be one of the shortest yet. The former Cambridge University and Wasps full-back/wing lasted just five minutes of the first game against Canada, a 15-12 defeat in Vancouver, before he was knocked out and replaced.

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The list of new caps includes a fair few West Country warriors, such as Bristol pair Nigel Pomphrey and the late John Doubleday, Gloucester lock John Gadd and Somerset farmer, Richard Lee (christened Morris Richard Lee), who was always surrounded by England internationals in the great Bath team of the ’80s.

“It’s quite strange after all this time, but it’s lovely to join the ranks of the rest,” the prop told RugbyPass.

One of Lee’s England XV teammates from the 1986 game against Italy, fly-half, Simon Smith, is one of 28 players the RFU are still trying to catch up with, or make contact with their families, ahead of the capping ceremony, which will be held at the World Rugby Museum, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, later this year.

The RFU say the retrospective honours acknowledge players who took to the field for the best available England men’s senior side in sanctioned matches dating back to 1945, adding: “Many of these fixtures were classified differently under historical regulations, such as Victory Internationals, select tour matches or one-off representative games, meaning players who played for England did not receive caps despite competing against national XVs from other major rugby nations.

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“These retrospective caps correct this historical oversight and honours the commitment, skill and service of the players who proudly wore the rose.”

Rob Udwin Immediate Past President said: “These players represented England with distinction, often in challenging post-war circumstances or on demanding overseas tours. They wore the rose, faced full international opposition, and demonstrated the same pride and commitment as any fully capped England player.

“It is only right that we formally acknowledge their achievements. These caps are a long overdue honour, and we look forward to celebrating these individuals and their families as we place their names into the permanent history of English rugby.”

To be eligible for a retrospective cap, players must have played in the best available England men’s team in fixtures against another nation’s full or best-available XV that are formally recognised in RFU archives and historical records, whilst not being capped before and after these matches.

RugbyPass has learnt that the list will be held separately from official England full caps, ensuring chronological cap numbers, records and player statistics remain unaffected. However, numbering may follow sequentially from the last full cap.

As things stand, the RFU will be awarding caps to the following players:

Dave Robinson- 1971
JD Gray – 1971
Peter J Hendy- 1973
Dave J Carfoot- 1977
Gary NJ Cox- 1977
KM Bushell- 1978
Chris J Gifford -1978
R John Doubleday- 1979
Nigel JC Pomphrey- 1979
Toby J Allchurch- 1979
Neil H McDowell- 1982
John DG Gadd- 1982
MR Lee – 1986
Andy W Simpson- 1986
Peter J Buckton- 1986
Robert Kimmins- 1990
John Wells- 1990
Alan J Buzza- 1993
Andy G Blackmore- 1993

Meanwhile, the RFU have been unable to make contact with the following players or the families of the following players who qualify for a retrospective cap:

GH Pateman -1945
DL Marriot -1945
GA Hollis -1945
WO Chadwick- -1945
HR Peel -1945
G Hudson -1945
E Bole -1945
HF Greasley -1946
NJ Stock -1946
CG Gilthorpe -1946
JW Thornton -1946
HJM Uren -1946
S Peel -1946
FP Dunkley -1946
FCH Hill -1946
Mike Hannell- 1971
JM Broderick- 1971
Nigel R French- 1977
Jeff AH Bell- 1977
IG Peck- 1979
John L Butler- 1979
Alan L McMillan- 1979
Eddie Bell- 1984
Stuart B Redfern- 1984
SM Smith- 1986
JM Goodwin -1986
AP Challinor 1993
John Fletcher – 1993

If you are able to assist the RFU in their search, please email museum@rfu.com.

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GP 40 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
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Nickers 55 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
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JW 1 hour ago
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Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
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JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

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unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

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unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

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JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
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PMcD 1 hour ago
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Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
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JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
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JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
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JW 2 hours ago
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People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
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Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
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PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
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