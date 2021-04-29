4:45am, 29 April 2021

England Rugby will join with the football community and other sports in taking part in a social media blackout from 3pm this Friday 30 to 23:59 on Monday, May 3, in a show of solidarity against online abuse.

This will cover all RFU-run social media channels including England Rugby, Allianz Premier 15s, Greene King IPA Championship and GB7s.

Clubs competing in the Allianz Premier 15s and the Greene King IPA Championship will also join the blackout.

The Red Roses take on France in Lille on Friday evening (kick-off 8pm), live on BBC iPlayer with coverage on englandrugby.com.

England captain Sarah Hunter said: “No professional sportsperson should have to suffer abuse, racism or harassment on social media.

“We’ve all seen how social media can help bring fans and players closer together but this does not mean abuse should be ignored.

“While we have an important Test match in France on Friday, we understand there are bigger and more important issues and hopefully this is an important statement that online hate will not be tolerated.”

