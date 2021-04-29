England Rugby will join with the football community and other sports in taking part in a social media blackout from 3pm this Friday 30 to 23:59 on Monday, May 3, in a show of solidarity against online abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will cover all RFU-run social media channels including England Rugby, Allianz Premier 15s, Greene King IPA Championship and GB7s.

Clubs competing in the Allianz Premier 15s and the Greene King IPA Championship will also join the blackout.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Beauden Barrett talks about Eddie Jones and his rugby knowledge

The Red Roses take on France in Lille on Friday evening (kick-off 8pm), live on BBC iPlayer with coverage on englandrugby.com.

England captain Sarah Hunter said: “No professional sportsperson should have to suffer abuse, racism or harassment on social media.

“We’ve all seen how social media can help bring fans and players closer together but this does not mean abuse should be ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we have an important Test match in France on Friday, we understand there are bigger and more important issues and hopefully this is an important statement that online hate will not be tolerated.”

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Slog or sidelines There's no middle ground in Super Rugby Aotearoa this year - if you're not a seasoned pro, you're left right out. Tom Vinicombe Play it again, Sam At 32 years of age, Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock is continuing to reach new levels in performance. Patrick McKendry Blue is the coldest colour Things appear to be unravelling at the Blues and this time, there are no ready made excuses. Gregor Paul Up for the fight Steve Hansen has been impressed with how Big Brad Thorn has turned around the Red's fortunes. Patrick McKendry Mana rising Despite coming in as an interim coach, Clayton McMillan had no intentions of sitting on his hands. Michael Pulman

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now