5:10am, 07 September 2020

The RFU have revealed the new England kit after controversially swapping Canterbury for Umbro. More readily associated with soccer, Umbro signed a four-year deal believed to be worth more than the £5million a year Canterbury were paying to take over as England’s kit supplier. As part of deal Umbro will also provide matchday kit, training wear and off-field kit the England women’s teams.

The new jersey goes on sale for supporters as of the 11th September 2020.

Umbro’s experience in rugby extends to previous support of the home nations, multiple clubs and the 1971 British & Irish Lions.

Anthony Little, Managing Director – Umbro, commented: “We are hugely excited to finally unveil the new England Rugby kit. We know just how much this shirt means to the players and fans who proudly wear it.

“The demands of modern rugby mean our kit needs to be ready for the challenge, so we have taken great pride in pouring all of our experience into the development and testing of all products, working with elite players and teams at the very top of the sport.

“Umbro has an unprecedented history in football, allowing us to bring a wealth of knowledge into the production of rugby kit at the elite level.

“The partnership with England Rugby is a natural step in our brand evolution, one that reconnects us with our early roots.”

Simon Massie-Taylor, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, England Rugby commented: “We are delighted to kick-start this next chapter with Umbro as the Official Technical Kit Partner, with the launch of their first range of England Rugby kit ahead of our international fixtures this Autumn.

“Umbro has a rich heritage supporting English sport and share our dedication to high performance and innovation. We look forward to collaborating with them for many seasons to come.”