England prop Genge shares video of criminals breaking into his car

8:01am, 09 September 2021

England prop Ellis Genge has shared footage of brazen criminals breaking in and stealing a bag from his car when it was parked up in London in midweek. The incident, which happened in broad daylight in Mayfair’s Berkeley Square, shows two people on bicycles scouting out the back of the front-rower’s vehicle.

After deciding it was worth breaking into, one of the masked bikers crossed the road to act as a lookout while the other smashed through the back window with his left hand and grabbed a blue bag before the pair cycled away together.

There was no indication as to what the bag contained but Genge left a message on social media with the video showing the break-in. “Broad daylight my car has just been done. Middle of Berkeley Square. Probably no chance but if you do see them about, do me a favour,” he wrote, adding telephone and police emojis.

The theft came with the new Gallagher Premiership season just over a week away. Leicester start their campaign with a September 18 game at home to Exeter, last season’s beaten finalists, and they will be looking to Genge to play a key role during the season after Steve Borthwick recently handed him the club captaincy.

It was August 26 when Leicester revealed Genge, the England summer series vice-captain who finished last season in excellent form, had got the nod to take over at Tigers from the long-serving Tom Youngs. “Ellis epitomises what we, Leicester Tigers, are about – hard work, toughness and a desire to continue to improve,” enthused Borthwick.

This happen to Leicester and England rugby player @EllisGenge car a couple of hours ago in the middle of Berkley Square. The video was shared on his Instagram page too pic.twitter.com/8nRkMoWu7u — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) September 8, 2021

“He has set the example in everything that he does on and off the pitch since I arrived at Tigers and possesses a great ability to bring people together. It gave me great pleasure to appoint Ellis as club captain but even more pleasure to see the reaction from his teammates to the news of his appointment.”

About his appointment, the 26-year-old Genge tweeted: “Thanks for all the kind messages. I’ve learnt a lot off of Younger in the past 5 seasons that will help me along this path. I will give everything I have to add to the great history of this club, on and off the field.”

