Gallagher Premiership    

England prop responds to French move rumours

By Chris Jones
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Mako Vunipola has dismissed reports claiming he is lining up a bumper pay day by moving to the Top 14 after his current deal ends with Saracens in 2022.

French media have linked three times British and Irish Lions tour member Vunipola with a string of big spending clubs claiming that his current demands over a new Saracens contract of more than £400,000 a year is going to force a move.

However, RugbyPass has learnt that the reports are “not true” and the 30-year-old is not seeking to leave a club he joined in 2011 having moved from Bristol.

Matt Dawson and Mike Brown reminisce

Brother Billy also has a contract that runs out in 2022 and they prefer to be operating in the same club, both have young families and also have cousin Manu in the Saracens first team squad with his contract running until 2023.

“The Vunipola family are an integral part of the Saracens story,” Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said last year when both brothers vowed to help take the relegated former European and English champions back into the Premiership.

“Mako is a hugely respected member of the squad who shows genuine care for his teammates. We are delighted he has committed his future here.”

During his time at Saracens he has won four Premiership titles in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019, with Vunipola featuring in three of the four finals (he missed 2019 through injury)and also helped Saracens win the European Champions Cup in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Vunipola has played in nine Lions tests and won 67 England caps and amassed 170 appearances for Saracens.

The French reports also claimed that Vunipola’s England and Lions team mate Sam Simmonds is also being chased by their leading Top14 clubs and a move could become likely if Eddie Jones continues to ignore the record try scoring No8.

 

