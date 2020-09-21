7:23am, 21 September 2020

England flyer Anthony Watson is one of four changes to the side as Bath Rugby face off against West Country rivals Gloucester Rugby in Round 21 of the Gallagher Premiership on Tuesday. The England international comes back into contention and replaces Tom de Glanville, who has impressed in recent weeks.

Semesa Rokoduguni replaces Gabriel Hamer-Webb on the wide channel whilst Elliott Stooke comes in for Josh McNally at lock and Tom Ellis moves into the backrow for Josh Bayliss.

A notable return sees Joe Cokanasiga return to the bench for the first time this season after suffering a knee injury on England duty at Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

The Round 21 fixture will see 1,000 spectators welcomed back into the Rec as the third rugby union match to host supporters. Part of the government’s pilot programme to return fans to sporting events, this will be the first time Blue, Black and White supporters can return to the Rec in 205 days.

Bath Rugby side to face Gloucester Rugby

15. Anthony Watson, 14. Semesa Rokoduguni, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Josh Matavesi, 11. Ruaridh McConnochie, 10. Rhys Priestland, 9. Ben Spencer; 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Elliott Stooke, 5. Charlie Ewels, 6. Tom Ellis, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements

16. Jack Walker, 17. Lewis Boyce, 18. Christian Judge, 19. Josh McNally, 20. Miles Reid, 21. Will Chudley, 22. Cameron Redpath, 23. Joe Cokanasiga