1:25pm, 03 March 2021

Ex-England full-back Mike Brown has trained in a Wales shirt this week after losing a bet with his Harlequins teammate Scott Baldwin. Ahead of last Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash between the two countries, ex-Wales hooker Baldwin predicted his country would win by five points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown predicted an England win by six – and hooker Baldwin made a wager that the loser would wear the shirt of the opposing country.

Being true to his word, Brown has trained in red this week at their Gallagher Premiership club after Wales recorded their 40-24 win at the Principality Stadium. A photo of the full-back has done the rounds on social media – and he does not look best pleased to be dressed in red.

Wales back row Dan Lydiate guests with Jamie Roberts and Dylan Hartley on the latest RugbyPass Offload

Amid the banter at Harlequins, it wasn’t long before another Anglo-Welsh encounter was brought up, their 2015 World Cup meeting at Twickenham. Both Brown and Baldwin were in the starting XVs on that occasion, another match where Wales also came away victorious.

Wales secured the Triple Crown with last Saturday’s victory and they are now two victories away from a potential Grand Slam triumph that was expected at the start of the championship.

I train in an England jersey if they win, you train in a Wales jersey if wales win ? — scott baldwin (@scottbaldwin2) February 27, 2021

Wayne Pivac’s rejuvenated Welsh must still take on Italy in Rome and then face the daunting prospect of France in Paris on the final weekend on March 20, but there could be more fun wagers in the Harlequins camp before then.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has been an especially bumper week for Baldwin as it was announced on Tuesday that he will be leaving Harlequins at the end of the season to join Worcester Warriors.

???????????????

Think I might be isolating this week…. ? https://t.co/NYzZpdQ8eb — Mike Brown (@mikebrown_15) February 27, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Weren’t we winning when you went off?? ? — Mike Brown (@mikebrown_15) March 3, 2021