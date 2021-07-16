Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

England captain Lewis Ludlow banned for striking with knee

By PA
(Photo by Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

England flanker Lewis Ludlow has been suspended for four matches for striking with the knee in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ludlow, who was captaining the team for a second successive match, struck the head of Canada front row Jake Ilnicki 30 minutes into the game at Twickenham.

The 26-year-old was sent to the sin-bin but the citing officer deemed the offence worthy of a red card, thereby triggering Thursday evening’s virtual hearing.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

According to a World Rugby statement, Gloucester player Ludlow admitted he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card.

The offence was deemed a reckless act but not intentional by an independent disciplinary committee.

It carried a starting point of a six-match suspension, which was subsequently reduced by two games due to the player’s admission of foul play.

Ludlow’s ban will result in him missing two club matches against Ealing, in addition to fixtures against Hartpury and Northampton, which are scheduled to take place in August and September.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lewis Ludlow has been suspended by an independent disciplinary committee for four matches for an act of foul play during England’s match against Canada last weekend,” read World Rugby’s statement.

Ludlow intends to apply to participate in World Rugby’s head contact process coaching intervention programme.

Successful completion of that course would result in the ban being reduced to three matches, meaning Ludlow would be available for Gloucester’s game against Northampton on September 18.

The era of Ardie Savea has arrived With Sam Cane set to spend plenty of time on the sidelines, Ardie Savea needs to make a statement. Tom Vinicombe Fiji’s major France-honed advantage over the All Blacks Analysis: The All Blacks were absolutely demolished at the breakdown in their first test with Fiji. Nick Bishop Japan’s progress must not cost the Pacific nations The Rugby Championship can't simply keep absorbing new teams when they reach tier-one status. Tom Vinicombe Havili gives the All Blacks a new edge at 12 Analysis: The All Blacks relied on the full bag of tricks of their new second five in their win over Fiji. Ben Smith Rugby’s eligibility laws relics of a bygone era Did rugby throw the baby out with the bathwater when they changed the international eligibility laws? Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

England captain Lewis Ludlow banned for striking with knee

Search