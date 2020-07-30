1:16pm, 30 July 2020

London Irish have announced the signature of England 7s star Charlton Kerr. The 22-year-old plays centre in 7s but is most comfortable at full-back or wing in XVs, and has previously been involved with the Northampton Saints and Wasps academies.

Kerr made his England 7s debut in 2016 and has scored 27 tries in 90 appearances.

“I am very excited to get the chance to join London Irish and do my best for the club,” Kerr said.

“I have picked up some great experience on the 7s circuit over the past few years, so it will be a good opportunity to translate this into the XV game with Irish.”

?? | @EnglandRugby 7s player Charlton Kerr has joined London Irish ?? 90 appearances and 27 tries on the @WorldRugby7s circuit ?? ? Read more ? https://t.co/OAwqd8cnDD pic.twitter.com/zXL0qBYClH — London Irish (@LiRFC) July 30, 2020

“Charlton is an exciting talent that has really shown what he can do whilst wearing the England 7s jersey and we look forward to seeing this transfer into our format” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“He is a strong, fast player and we are eager to seeing his skills on the pitch for London Irish.”

