Ellis Genge goes on rampage as Leicester fight back at Sixways

Leicester prop Ellis Genge scored two tries as Worcester threw away a 17-6 lead to fall to an 18-17 defeat at Sixways.

It was Worcester’s 19th consecutive defeat in all competitions, with their last win coming in their opening league fixture against London Irish back in November.

Two penalties and a conversion from Zack Henry completed the scoring for Leicester.

Ted Hill and Jamie Shillcock scored Worcester’s tries, with Shillcock adding two conversions and a penalty.

Worcester took a fifth-minute lead with a try from Shillcock. An excellent kick from him secured a platform deep in the opposition 22 from where Warriors claimed possession before an inside pass from Perry Humphreys sent Shillcock over.

Shillcock converted from the touchline before Henry put Leicester on the scoreboard with a penalty to leave Tigers trailing 7-3 at the end of an evenly-contested first quarter.

Both sides were reluctant to move the ball and much preferred the kicking option, with Tigers full-back Henry and Worcester’s scrum-half Francois Hougaard at the forefront of this tactic.

Henry missed a penalty but the Leicester pack were becoming increasingly dominant, especially in the scrum, and when Warriors infringed in that area, Henry made no mistake with a straightforward kick.

It was therefore against the run of the play when Worcester scored their second try as a well-timed offload from Fin Smith sent Hill through a gap to brush aside a weak tackle from Henry to score.

Shillcock converted to give his side a 14-6 interval lead and within two minutes of the restart, he extended that advantage with a superb kick from the halfway line.

Worcester’s hooker Niall Annett was yellow carded for dragging down a drive and Tigers immediately capitalised when Genge took the resulting penalty and forced his way over.

Annett returned with no further damage to the scoreboard but on his return, Genge powered over for his second, with Henry’s conversion putting Leicester in front for the first time.

Duncan Weir was introduced at fly-half for Worcester for his first appearance since dislocating a shoulder against Leicester in the return match at Welford Road back in February.

With nine minutes remaining, Shillcock attempted a long range penalty but it fell wide and short before Hill was dragged down inches short of the try-line.

Henry missed a late penalty but Leicester were able to hang on for only their second away win in the Premiership this season.