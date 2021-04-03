1:04pm, 03 April 2021

Defending champions England opened their Women’s Six Nations campaign with an emphatic 52-10 win over Scotland in Doncaster. The Red Roses ran in eight tries at Castle Park, with sisters Poppy and Bryony Cleall both scoring in a dominant display.

In the tenth minute, Marlie Packer scored the first try of 2021 tournament, which has been revamped with the teams split over two pools. Leanne Riley, Lark Davies, Bryony Cleall and winger Jess Breach, with a fine individual effort, all added further scores ahead of half-time as England secured a bonus point to lead 33-3.

Helena Rowland also went over before Scotland scored their first try of the championship through Hannah Smith in the 54th minute before England then had hooker Davies sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle.

Scotland replacement Molly Wright was shown a red card just after the hour following a dangerous tackle which was picked up by the TMO. England took full advantage as No8 Poppy Cleall charged over before a late penalty try wrapped up the convincing victory.

Simon Middleton’s side face Italy in Parma next Saturday. Scotland will have a rest weekend before hosting the Azzurri at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

