    Defending champions England opened their Women’s Six Nations campaign with an emphatic 52-10 win over Scotland in Doncaster. The Red Roses ran in eight tries at Castle Park, with sisters Poppy and Bryony Cleall both scoring in a dominant display.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the tenth minute, Marlie Packer scored the first try of 2021 tournament, which has been revamped with the teams split over two pools. Leanne Riley, Lark Davies, Bryony Cleall and winger Jess Breach, with a fine individual effort, all added further scores ahead of half-time as England secured a bonus point to lead 33-3.

    Helena Rowland also went over before Scotland scored their first try of the championship through Hannah Smith in the 54th minute before England then had hooker Davies sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    Devin Toner guests on RugbyPass All Access talking about freak athlete second rows

    Scotland replacement Molly Wright was shown a red card just after the hour following a dangerous tackle which was picked up by the TMO. England took full advantage as No8 Poppy Cleall charged over before a late penalty try wrapped up the convincing victory.

    Simon Middleton’s side face Italy in Parma next Saturday. Scotland will have a rest weekend before hosting the Azzurri at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News
    Love, hate relationship The rise and fall of Eddie Jones is a story New Zealanders are not surprised to be reading. Tony Johnson Attacking the underbelly Modern defences have forced an attacking re-think and the Hurricanes have a new trick up their sleeve. Ben Smith Red zone shuffle Law changes for Super Rugby Aotearoa have changed the way that teams attack inside the red zone. Ben Wylie Better never stops Jason Ryan is helping to keep the Crusaders’ pack at the top of the heap. Patrick McKendry Simply the best Ali Williams compares his former teammates Dan Carter and Jonny Wilkinson, two of the best 10s to play the game. Gregor Paul

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now