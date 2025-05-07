Edinburgh raid English clubs for Scottish-qualified wings in bumper day of business

Edinburgh have signed 20-year-old Leicester Tigers wing Malelili Satala ahead of next season on a two-year deal.

The son of former Edinburgh and Fiji international Apolosi ‘Apo’ Satala, Malelili was born in the capital and qualifies for Scotland.

He will make the move north alongside Scotland U20 wing Finlay Doyle, 20, who will join the club’s academy on a one-year deal.

Edinburgh’s business has not ended there though, with a further nine young players re-signing, including Tom Currie, brother of Scotland centre Matt.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Edinburgh Rugby this summer,” Satala said after the move was announced. “It’s an exciting new chapter, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead, both on and off the field.

“Making the move from Leicester to a city like Edinburgh is a big change, but one I’m embracing. I’m grateful for the chance to be part of such a proud club and can’t wait to meet new people, immerse myself in the culture, and get to work.

“I’ve truly valued my time at Leicester Tigers. Coming through the academy and progressing into the first team training squad has been an incredible journey that’s helped shape me both on and off the field.

“Being in an environment with such a high standard and surrounded by experienced players in the back three has pushed me to grow and constantly refine my game. I’m grateful for everything the club has given me and the lessons I’ll carry forward into this next chapter.”

Doyle said: “I’m really looking forward to starting a new challenge in Edinburgh and improving both as a player and a person. It will be great to be in the city and being closer to my friends and family up in Scotland. I’m determined to make a good start at a great club.

“My time at Loughborough has been class. Being part of such a high-performance environment has pushed me both physically and mentally – the level of coaching and facilities has helped me improve significantly as a player.”