6:00am, 12 January 2021

Edinburgh have announced the double signing of Scotland international James Lang and ex-U20s capped second row Glen Young from English Premiership side Harlequins. The duo are the first new signings ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill said: “It’s great to announce a couple of new faces to show how our plans for the future continue to take shape. James and Glen are quality, experienced individuals – one of them an international, the other of international quality.

“They will add a new dynamic to our depth and competition for places in a number of areas. James is a player we have been interested in for a long time now, so it’s fantastic to secure his signature for the club.

“He’s a talented, international back who can play in a number of specialist positions and will be a real asset to us. We are equally pleased to sign Glen, a Borders man who has spent his senior professional playing career in the English Premiership.

“He will now get a taste of a new competition, which he is really excited about. He is another player we have known a lot about for a long time. He is a talented individual and a hard worker – the type who will fit in well to our environment.”

Scotland international Lang, 25, has made 73 appearances for Harlequins to date – scoring eleven tries and 204 points – since joining in 2016. He earned his Scotland Test debut in the win over Canada in 2018, also coming off the bench against Argentina in the win later that tour.

He said: “I was really excited when I got the opportunity to speak with Richard Cockerill and had a good chat with him on how he views the club and how he sees me fitting in. After that chat, I had pretty much made my mind up.

“I’m also looking forward to be joining the Guinness PRO14. Whenever I have played European games against the likes of Munster and Ulster, it’s always been a good test. Going to those places was always amazing, so the prospect of going there each season and challenging myself against some of the best players is exciting to me, and another reason I jumped at the opportunity.”

Young, meanwhile, came through the ranks at Riverside Park before kick-starting his professional career with Newcastle Falcons in 2012 as an academy prospect, alongside representing Scotland U20. He spent three seasons at Kingston Park as a senior player (2016-2019) before moving to Harlequins last year where he has been a regular starter along with Lang.

The 6ft 7ins, 118kg lock, who turned 26 in November, said: “I’m buzzing to get started with Edinburgh. I’ve been in the English Premiership since I was 18 and enjoyed it but am now really looking forward to a new challenge in a new competition.

“Edinburgh is perfect for me. I spoke to Richard and was encouraged by where he sees me fitting in but also with the areas of my game he can help me improve on. I have a young baby with my other half and we are looking forward to being closer to home so he can grow up close to family and friends.”

The signings are in stark contrast to how Edinburgh fared last week in competition with the Gallagher Premiership, losing the services of Duhan van der Merwe and Andrew Davidson to Worcester and Gloucester respectively.

