International

England captain responds to prospect of Eddie Jones' mind games

By PA
Japan's new head rugby coach Eddie Jones speaks during a press conference to speak about the new squad for upcoming matches in Tokyo on May 30, 2024. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/Afp/AFP via Getty Images)

Jamie George insisted England would not be unsettled by any mind games from Eddie Jones as they prepared to face their former head coach for the first time since he was sacked in 2022.

Jones’ seven-year Twickenham stewardship ended 18 months ago because of an ongoing decline in results and after a disastrous and short-lived stint with Australia, he was placed back in charge of Japan.

In Tokyo on Saturday he will lock horns with his former number two Steve Borthwick in an intriguing sub-plot to the opening assignment of England’s summer tour, which also includes two matches against New Zealand.

Famed for his attempts to needle the opposition while creating a siege mentality around his team, Jones is expected to target Borthwick’s men this week.

“I’m not sure that we can distract ourselves or be worried about too much of that kind of thing,” England captain George said.

“This is a huge game for Eddie – his first game with Japan and us going back there for the first time since the 2019 World Cup. There are some great memories and some not-so great memories!

“But we’ve got a huge amount of respect for Eddie. He did great things for English rugby and he prepares his teams very, very well. He’ll have a really good plan in terms of how to break us down.

“When he speaks about Japanese rugby, he speaks a lot about moving the ball, playing a fast game, high tempo – so that’s possibly coming.

“But at the same time, who knows with Eddie – he’s a bit of a master of his craft, isn’t he?”

England begin Test week with an intriguing duel between Harlequins’ Marcus Smith and Fin Smith of Northampton brewing at fly-half.

George Ford’s absence from the tour because of a damaged Achilles has created a vacancy in the number 10 jersey that will be filled by either Quins’ electric playmaker or the general of Saints’ march to the Gallagher Premiership title.

The rivals offer different skill sets and George said: “What a brilliant opportunity for them to come in and really run the attack and be big leaders in this team.

“They have been brilliant – Marcus over a number of years and Fin this season has been so impressive with the maturity he has shown.

“George is like a coach in a player’s body, so we’re going to miss a player of his calibre. But we’ve got two amazing players to step up and we can share the load.”

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Troy 1 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

Their forwards aren't dominating the collisions like they used to and their plays are becoming predictable. This is the challenge when seeking to stay at the “top”, that's why the Crusaders are unbelievable - barring this season obviously. But dollars to doughnuts they'll be back - can Leinster? The Sth African series takes on another dimension now, can Ireland be confrontational enough to challenge the Africans on their home soil? Will be interesting.

4 Go to comments
E
Edric 3 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

Got to be honest I am a all black supporter through and through. He is a bastard of a player from my eyes. But he is a fantastic disruptive player. He plays like Richie mccaw on the edge. Fantastic player to have in your team fair play. Stil a knob though. He would look good in black ….

9 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Glasgow vs Munster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Einah Ireland. Sjoe.

3 Go to comments
L
Leonidas 4 hours ago
Glasgow Warriors player ratings vs Munster | 2023/24 URC semi-final

Zander Fagerson dominated? Did Loughman's mother do this rating? One scrum with Loughman scrumming at 45⁰ is so far from dominant.

2 Go to comments
L
Leonidas 4 hours ago
Bulls vs Leinster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Bills take the title

3 Go to comments
L
Leonidas 4 hours ago
Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

Sebastian loves Glasgow and Glasgow loves Seba. Win, win.

4 Go to comments
J
John 5 hours ago
Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls

Certainly some of what is listed here is true. Cracks have not started to appear in the scrum though. They have been wide open for quite a while. One immediate improvement that can be made is to replace Ross Byrne at OH in big games. He isn’t quite good enough and is a bit of a weak link in those games. Sam Prendergast will hopefully provide the answer but if not quite yet it should be Frawley. There also needs to be a fresh influx of players and the Irish U20 team of the past 3 seasons has been dominant. Some of those players need to start filtering through now as there a number of players who have had their chances and not been able to get the team over the line and the lineup is now a bit stale. And lastly Leinster player much better rugby under Lancaster. I was a bit worried when Nienebar came in not because I doubted his ability as a coach but because he would make the team more defensive in their play. Some would have said that’s what was needed to get over the line but it got them no closer this season just with less tries scored. Snyman and Barrett come in next season but there are further shakeups required and Leo will have ask himself if he feels he is genuinely the one to take the team to silverware.

1 Go to comments
j
john 5 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

Leincter should be achieving more than they are with all the privileges they seem to get .

4 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
How the Springboks may deploy young guns in mid-year Tests

“Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber rotated their squads to ensure that the younger players – and in some cases, the fringe players – received game time in-between World Cups. The strategy cost the Boks some results, and certainly hurt their overall win-record. However, by the time the team arrived at the World Cup in Japan, and subsequently in France, the coaches were in a position to make educated decisions regarding individual selections and strike the necessary balance between youth and experience.” Erasmus and Nienaber rotated players into their squad, realised the young players weren’t very good so didn’t cap them, and then made the educated decision to skew world cup selection heavily in favour of old players. If Erasmus and Nienaber use the mid-year tests to cap a number of young players that will be a serious deviation from previous selection policy.

1 Go to comments
E
Etienne 6 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Referee was a disgrace, did everything he could to keep Leinster in a game where they were clearly outmuscled

82 Go to comments
V
Vincent 7 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

Team play wins matches! It's more important than star-studded sides.

4 Go to comments
P
Patrick 7 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

And still, they let Ross Byrne on the pitch . How times will Byrne lose leinster a win. Poor decisions and Poor kicking has cost leinster a few games. 😡

4 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 8 hours ago
New Zealand rugby has an excess of talent with nowhere to go

Here is a wild idea. Give all those excess talent back to the island nations?

11 Go to comments
C
Craig 11 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Not only did SA sides play in different time zones but we were away for 2months sometimes and playing in rain in NZ Super rugby was also early in the morning to watch in SA and the players were not enjoying it. SO why not help European sides get better and our players are happier.

82 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 13 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

SA teams having way more success in Europe than they ever did in Super Rugby, where all they ever did was moan about the travel.

82 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 13 hours ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

Ross Byrne has to be one of the worst 10s I’ve ever seen No running game Aimless kicks No speed to get himself out of situations Can’t get his backline going I’m sure Ireland will go with Crowley who is better but Byrne actually hampered Leinster

4 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 13 hours ago
'Christ, that’s going to sting for a while, I’m not going to lie'

Tight game and Glasgow deserved it but I really don’t think much about both teams Munster look very ordinary and limited in attack Glasgow will get hammered by the Bulls who were really good value against a Leinster team who threw everything but ran out of ideas

8 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 14 hours ago
Some TV critics reckon 'Leo Cullen is under a lot of pressure now'

They certainly don’t play anything like a Nienaber coached team.

4 Go to comments
B
Brakkenjan 14 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Congrats Bulls! To Leinster, tough luck, maybe next time? 🤣 To the Irish team about to tour South Africa soon, brace yourself for a highly motivated and angry Bok team when you face them. The Boks haven’t played Ireland in a very long time on home soil, trust me, they are licking their lips for this opportunity. One BIG problem area for the Irish would be the scrum, if you’re not going to sort that out, the Boks are going to have a field day

82 Go to comments
C
Craig 14 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

For the fans and for rugby must have SA sides in your European competitions SA rugby has saved the URC by taking it to a much higher level. Now you have NZ and AUS fans watching with interest and SA fans which is big time

82 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 'Fit players, elite players, struggle. You can see it in their eyes. They don’t know what’s hit them.' 'Fit players, elite players, struggle. You can see it in their eyes. They don’t know what’s hit them.'
