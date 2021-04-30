9:14am, 30 April 2021

Promotion-chasing Ealing have added the six-times capped USA back-rower Malon Al-Jiboori to their Championship squad. The 23-year-old, who appeared at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, came through the American age-grade system, going onto to represent the USA 7s and play for San Diego Legion as well as a year with Glendale Raptors in Major League Rugby.

“I’m very grateful to be joining Ealing, making that transition to a full-time XV environment from years in sevens is exciting and it was an opportunity I didn’t want to pass,” said Al-Jiboori to the Ealing website. “I can’t wait to get to work and build on what this club has achieved and wants to achieve for the future.”

Ealing director of rugby Ben Ward, whose team were defeated last weekend by Saracens, added: “Malon is someone we have been watching over the last two years and we are thrilled that he has put pen to paper with us. With his time in sevens his skill set is extremely high.

“He is explosive which will suit our style of play very well. He has played at the highest level in the World Cup and we believe he can help contribute to achieving our goal over the coming years.”

