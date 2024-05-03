Select Edition

United Rugby Championship

Dragons statement: New CEO appointed

By Josh Raisey
A general view inside the stadium before the United Rugby Championship match between Dragons and Leinster at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Dragons have announced Rhys Blumberg as their new chief executive officer in a week of administrative changes at Rodney Parade.

The announcement comes just days after chairman David Buttress stood down from the role after seven years, with co-owner David Wright set to take over from July.

Blumberg, 37, arrives from Cardiff Rugby, where he has been their chief operating officer for the past four years. He has also worked as general manager, commercial manager and head of sales and marketing at Cardiff Arms Park.

He has also served as sales and marketing director for Genero Productions, where he worked with the Hong Kong Rugby Union.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Dragons as CEO,” Blumberg said.

“Having engaged with all three owners extensively, I am extremely excited about their energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to make the Dragons as good as they can possibly be.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cardiff for the past four years and now look ahead to a thrilling future with the Dragons where I hope to make a real impact across all departments of the organisation.

“I am eagerly anticipating diving into this new chapter and connecting with all stakeholders. Together, let’s embark on the journey to create a thriving and successful environment for all involved.”

Incoming chairman Wright added: “We are absolutely delighted that Rhys is joining us and excited about the impact he can make right across our club.

“Rhys is very highly regarded right across Welsh rugby, following his impressive work at Cardiff, and brings not only his expertise but also a huge level of energy, innovation, and forward thinking to the role.

“The Board of Directors conducted an extensive search for our new CEO and Rhys was the outstanding candidate. We believe he can have a huge impact here and be a huge asset in the years ahead.”

