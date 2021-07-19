Dragons snap up Fiji prop fresh from All Blacks Tests

12:52pm, 19 July 2021

Dragons have announced the signing of Fiji tighthead Mesake Doge from Top 14 outfit Brive.

Doge, 28, has won four caps for his country after making his debut in 2016 against Georgia in Suva, and will arrive at Rodney Parade having started in both Tests against the All Blacks this month.

Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, said: “We’re pleased to sign Mesake and look forward to him linking up with us in the coming weeks.

“He’s impressed in the recent Test series with the All Blacks and is determined to come to Wales and develop even further and make a big impression with us.”

The 122kg front row has been a regular for Brive, making 24 appearances during his two-year stint in France, scoring two tries. Before that, he played for Timisoara Saracens between 2017 and 2019, making 27 appearances for the Romanians and scoring three tries.

Doge said: “I’m delighted to be joining Dragons. After speaking with Dean and the coaching team, I was very impressed with their vision for the region and their plans for my development.

“To have the opportunity to compete against the very best in the United Rugby Championship and to be joining such a talented squad is truly a blessing.

“I can’t wait to begin my journey with Dragons.”