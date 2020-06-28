9:52am, 28 June 2020

Doncaster Knights have confirmed the signing of Welsh qualified prop forward Joe Jones from Sale Sharks for the 2020/21 season. The 123kg prop arrives having made 29 appearances for the Sharks since March 2018 and gives the Knights a tried and tested performer in the tight head position despite being just 24-years-old.

As a former member of the front row union, Head Coach Steve Boden is well aware of the importance of a strong set piece to a Championship side and believes Jones has the skill set to drive the Knights pack forward. “Joe is proven to be able to compete at the top flight of the English game. He’s got a strong set-piece mindset which can provide us a solid platform,” Boden told the club website.

“As a coaching group we feel there is lots of growth in Joe’s game to develop which will get him back to competing at the top level again.”

Hailing from Mold in North Wales, Joe began his career with two-years in the Sale Academy before joining Cardiff Blues’ Academy in 2013.

He went on to win five caps for Wales Under-20s and also spent time with RGC 1404 as well as representing both Cardiff and Pontypridd in the Principality Premiership.

In the summer of 2016 Jones embarked on a new challenge by moving to France to join Perpignan.

Joe spent two seasons with the Catalan Club, winning Pro D2 in 2017/18 and is now focused on making a splash in the Championship with the Knights. “I am delighted to have signed with Doncaster Knights next season.

“After speaking to Steve [Boden], his enthusiasm and vision for where he wants the team to go was clear.

“He’s on my level and I think that’s important for getting the best out of me and to get the team to achieve what we are aiming for.

“My hopes are to nail down the starting jersey and provide a dominant set piece throughout the season.

“We have signed a lot of quality, determined young lads who want to play which will complement the experienced boys. It’s a hungry squad that has been built and I hope to be a big part of it next season.

Joe’s signing takes the total of confirmed 2020/21 squad members to twenty-three.