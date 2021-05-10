12:23pm, 10 May 2021

Connacht have said they are ‘disappointed’ that Ireland second row Quinn Roux will leave the province when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Roux has been linked with a move to Toulon in the Top 14.

Roux joined the Westerners in 2014 from Leinster and has gone on to become a mainstay of their pack, earning over 100 caps for the province, although he has been limited to just five this season. Originally a project player, the 6’5, 123kg forward who originally hails from Pretoria in South Africa has won 16 caps for Ireland to date.

“It’s no secret we would have liked to see Quinn stay at the club beyond this season,” said Andy Friend. “We entered into discussions but unfortunately as matters progressed, we were unable to reach a final agreement with him that worked on both sides. As a result, Quinn has decided at this stage of his career to explore other opportunities and we fully respect his decision in that regard.”

“Everyone at Connacht wishes him and his young family all the very best for the future, and to thank him for his many years of commitment to Connacht. He will always be welcome back to The Sportsground.

“We have already begun the process of recruiting a new second row and we will obviously make an announcement about that in due course.”

Roux said he is leaving for personal reasons after a few ‘really tough’ months. “This has been a really tough few months as I made a decision on my future. There were a lot of factors at play, but most importantly I had to make a decision that was best for me and my wife Rentus and my daughter Rhemy. Rhemy is still very young and we feel the timing is right to go and experience something new as a family.

“I’ve been lucky to work with excellent coaches at Connacht and Ireland, and my thanks to them for all their guidance down the years, as well as the Connacht S&C, medical team and wider staff for their help.

“A special thank you to all the teammates I’ve played with at provincial and international level. I’ve made some life-long friends and it’s been nothing but a pleasure sharing a pitch and locker room with them. Having the opportunity to represent my adopted country is something I’ll always be grateful for.

“I’m also very thankful for the support from people close to me over the last few months. The players and people I work with closely fully understand and respect my decision which has made a hard decision somewhat easier.

“We’re really excited about the opportunities ahead, but it’ll also be tough leaving a place we’ve called home for the last 7 years. The people of Connacht have been so welcoming and supportive, and I’d like to sincerely thank them for everything they’ve done for me.

“I will miss Galway, but we have a home here that we plan to return to and raise our children. I very much look forward to when that day comes.”