Wales prop Dillon Lewis has been released from Wayne Pivac’s Guinness Six Nations squad due to a neck problem.

The injury will prevent the 25-year-old Cardiff Blues tight-head from playing any part in Wales’ Six Nations campaign.

Uncapped Sale Sharks prop WillGriff John has been called into the squad to replace Lewis for the remaining games against England, Italy and France.

John, 28, was selected to start against Scotland in the 2020 Six Nations clash at Cardiff but the match was postponed because of coronavirus.

Wales have won their opening two games in the 2021 tournament, against Ireland and Scotland, and host England on February 27 with a Triple Crown on the line.

