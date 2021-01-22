7:38am, 22 January 2021

Veteran Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care has signed a new deal with the London club just two days after it was confirmed that director of rugby Paul Gustard had left with immediate effect. The 34-year-old from Leeds, who was capped 84 times by England, has been with Harlequins since 2006 after he joined from his hometown club where he had come through the academy ranks.

A Harlequins statement read: “Harlequins are delighted to confirm that Quins stalwart Danny Care has signed a new deal with the club. One of the most prominent players in Harlequins’ history, Care has re-signed to extend a 15-year relationship with the club.

“Holder of the third most appearances in the club’s history with 289 games, behind only fellow England and Harlequins legends Mike Brown (340) and Chris Robshaw (300), Care made his senior debut in 2006 against Gloucester. He is rapidly closing in on an exclusive list of just two players to have worn the Quarters on 300 occasions.

“A talismanic player, Care has been an ever-present in some of the club’s all-time highlights, having played a vital role in the 2011 Challenge Cup and 2012 Aviva Premiership Rugby wins from the nine jersey.”

Care said: “I’m delighted to extend my stay at the club I love for another year. I can’t wait to see the best fans in the world back at The Stoop and make some more memories with you all very soon. Stay safe, everyone!”

Backs and attack coach Nick Evans added: “It’s brilliant for the club to secure DC’s signature once more. He has been, and still is, one of the best scrum-halves in the league. His experience and love for the club is hugely important in an evolving squad with lots of talented and exciting youngsters.

“Danny has been exceptional on the field for many years and is universally loved and respected by the coaches, players and fans alike. He is a unique, extremely talented individual, and we are delighted to see him commit his future to the club.”

