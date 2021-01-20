2:25pm, 20 January 2021

With very little rugby this week, England full-back Mike Brown joins Wales midfielder Jamie Roberts on RugbyPass Offload to chat through his career ups and downs, including what it is like to play under Eddie Jones and his constant mind games, the disappointment of getting knocked out of a home World Cup in 2015 and missing out on the following World Cup after a bust-up with a teammate.

The guys also give their thoughts on what should happen to the Lions tour, preview the upcoming Six Nations and tell us what their biggest gripes are with teammates.

