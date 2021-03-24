Kobus van Wyk of Leicester and Gloucester utility back Matt Banahan have been handed respective four- and three-week bans after receiving red cards last weekend in the Gallagher Premiership, but the latter must prove his fitness before his suspension starts.

Banahan, who will retire at the end of the season, was shown a red card during last Saturday’s 59-24 loss at Harlequins for direct head contact when making a tackle.

An independent disciplinary panel deemed the foul play to be a minimum of mid-range entry, which has seen the former England international hit with a three-week ban after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The 34-year-old required medical treatment before he was sent off and under matches unavailable, it read: “Dates to be confirmed once player is fit to return to play.”

Gloucester still have eight Premiership fixtures left this season and therefore Banahan will hope he can feature again before the Jerseyman calls time on his career.

Meanwhile, Leicester wing van Wyk will not be available again until May following a four-week ban after he also pleaded guilty to a dangerous tackle charge against Exeter last weekend. The South African is set to miss matches with Newcastle, Connacht, Bath and Northampton.

Van Wyk would be unavailable if Tigers were to reach the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup by beating Connacht on April 3, which would see their domestic fixture with Northampton rearranged.

