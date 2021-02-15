9:27am, 15 February 2021

Leinster and Ireland flanker Dan Leavy has been ruled out for the rest of the season following a procedure on his knee. The news will be a disappointing blow for Leavy, who had made a long-awaited return to action with Leinster earlier this season following a lengthy lay-off.

Leavy spent 18 months on the sidelines following a horrific knee injury sustained in April 2019. The 26-year-old made a remarkable recovery and was back on the pitch last October, featuring nine times for Leinster this season.

However his season is now over following a procedure to repair cartilage in his knee.

Meanwhile, there was no new information on backrow Caelan Doris, who was withdrawn from Ireland’s Six Nations squad due to concussive symptoms. The player returned to Leinster to further investigate the issue, and the province say they will provide an update “once the investigation is complete and all information is to hand.”

On a more positive note for Leinster, Rory O’Loughlin and Tommy O’Brien have both returned to training ahead of Friday’s Pro14 clash with the Dragons. O’Loughlin has recovered from a shoulder injury while O’Brien is fit again following an ankle issue.

Michael Bent and Scott Penny are both due to return to training this week, but will require further assessment on neck injuries ahead of Friday’s game. Adam Byrne is set to step up his training involvement this week as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

There was no further update available on Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Conor O’Brien (knee), Max Deegan (knee), or Vakh Abdaladze (back).

