Dalton Papali'i signs long-term extension with New Zealand Rugby

Blues loose forward and All Black Dalton Papali’i has signed a new deal with New Zealand Rugby that will keep him in the country until the end of 2027.

He has re-committed to the Blues, where he captured a Super Rugby Pacific title this year, and the Counties Manukau province for the NPC where he has played since 2020.

Papali’i said it was an “easy decision” to remain home and sign an extension with NZR.

“I’m loving my footy right now at every level and home is where the heart is, so it was an easy decision to remain in New Zealand and run it back with the Blues next year,” Papali’i said.

“It’s great to have certainty about the next few years but right now my full focus is on the Rugby Championship and contributing to the All Blacks in 2024.”

The 26-year-old could become a Blues centurion over the next few years with 83 caps since his Super Rugby debut in 2018, while 50 All Blacks caps is in reach with the loose forward on 34 Test caps.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson hailed the versatility of Papali’i and expressed his pleasure at having secured him until the end of the next World Cup.

“Dalton is a world class loose forward who brings physicality and work rate on both sides of the ball and can play multiple positions,’’ Robertson said.

“He works hard every day in our environment and continues to grow as a leader and player. Having Dalton in New Zealand for the next three years is a great result.”