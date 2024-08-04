The ‘complicated’ reason Will Skelton wasn’t picked to face Springboks

Coach Joe Schmidt has explained the “complicated” reason why Will Skelton wasn’t included in Australia’s squad for two Rugby Championship Test matches against South Africa in Brisbane and Perth over the next fortnight.

Winger Marika Koroibete is the only overseas-based player who has been picked in the Wallabies’ 36-man squad to take on the two-time defending Rugby World Cup champions at Suncorp Stadium on August 10 and Optus Stadium on the 17th.

Backrowers Fraser McReight and Liam Wright have both been ruled out through injury but the Wallabies have welcomed back some key players. Along with Koroibete, prop Angus Bell is in line to return from a decent stint on the sidelines.

Western Force flanker Carlo Tizzano and Olympian Corey Toole are among the six uncapped players in the squad as Australia look to extend their unbeaten run of four Tests, which is currently the longest winning streak out of any men’s tier-one nation.

But for all the excitement, buzz and optimism that this squad brings, many were left surprised to see Skelton left out. The hulking La Rochelle lock, who captained the Wallabies under former coach Eddie Jones, hasn’t played a Test since last year’s World Cup.

On Sunday, Schmidt explained why the coaching staff couldn’t pick Skelton despite “a few discussions” with the 32-year-old about a return to the national setup.

“He watched our games and we’ve chatted about him potentially being involved later in (The Rugby) Championship so it’s all quite open-ended at the moment,” Schmidt told reporters from Brisbane.

“The last I spoke to (Will) he’s on holiday with his family so it’s a difficult time to suddenly start thinking about joining a team. There’s also been the complications of getting him back to and from France because this window is not a normal Test window in the northern hemisphere.

“It just becomes a little complicated from that perspective and as good as Will is with the experience he has, if he arrives here and he’s fatigued and he goes back there fatigued, it’s not necessarily going to add the amount of value we’d like to add.”



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 21 25 First try wins 80% Home team wins 60%

But the inclusion of winger Marika Koroibete has no doubt left Wallabies fans in a good mood. The two-time John Eales Medallist wasn’t included in the squad for the Tests against Wales and Georgia in July but is back in the mix at a crucial time.

South Africa haven’t won a Test in Brisbane in more than 10 years, and it’s experienced players like Koroibete who will play a big part in potentially extending that run if Australia are successful on Saturday afternoon.

Koroibete, 32, has run riot against the Springboks in the past which included some memorable performances in Tests in 2021 and 2022. Playing against the Boks at Suncorp Stadium on September 18, 2021, the former NRL star scored a crucial double in a 30-17 win.

“It’s not a sudden conversation, there’s been a few and we felt that his experience will be useful against these guys,” Schmidt explained.

“Part of Marika’s job in this group is to share that experience with some of the younger guys with a young set of back three players in this week like Corey Toole and Max Jorgensen.

“He’s a very likeable character and a very easy-going character unless you mark him.”