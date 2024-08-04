New England Free Jacks crowned back-to-back MLR champions

The New England Free Jacks have completed back-to-back MLR championships after beating Seattle Seawolves by 20-11 in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium in front of 12,085 fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

A huge second half defensive effort by New England shut down the game, with reserve flanker Ethan Fryer coming up with match-winning cameo.

Kiwi pair 21-year-old prop Malakai Hala-Ngatai and openside flanker Jed Melvin were standouts for the Free Jacks pack in the first half.

New England opened the scoring with a penalty goal to Potroz before a spectacular finish in the corner by inside centre Le Roux Malan built an 8-0 lead.

Ex-Waratahs and Australian flyhalf Mack Mason opened Seattle’s account with a penalty before Potroz added his second.

The two-time MLR champions responded half an hour into the game through hooker Joe Taufete’e, USA Eagle and 2019 nominee for World Rugby Player of the Year, who scored in the corner following a trick maul play.

New England Free Jacks added a penalty on half-time after a no arms tackle by Seattle extended their lead to 14-8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two teams traded penalties to start the second half before a wave of attack from the Free Jacks led to a pivotal moment in the final.

Seawolves winger Toni Pulu completed a try saving effort on right wing Toby Fricker to prevent a sure try, forcing a foot into touch.

However, in the lead up Seattle inside centre Tavite Lopeti went high on his opposite number, earning a yellow card. Potroz added his fifth penalty for a 20-11 lead.

Down to 14 men the Seawolves rallied in the final quarter with a deep period of attack but a turnover by blindside flanker Piers von Dadelszen spoiled the opportunity after a big shot from Hala-Ngatai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another breakdown penalty, won by Canadian international and Free Jacks flanker Ethan Fryer, killed another Seattle attack.

The Seawolves came up with nothing on multiple 22 entries, including one in the 75th minute a metre from the line where the ball carrier was stripped by Fryer again.

New Zealand openside Jed Melvin added another key breakdown penalty two minutes from time as the Free Jacks ruck dominance continued.

A final stand after 80 minutes repelled the Seawolves again on the goal line to seal back-t0-back championships.

New England became the second team to repeat after the inaugural champions Seattle completed the feat in 2018 and 2019.