Numerous Springboks stars have posted pictures of themselves wearing their colours after joining a campaign in South Africa to show support for front line workers fighting Covid-19.
Just a few months ago, it was Rassie Erasmus’ players who were the focus of so much admiration in their country, fans turning out in their droves to salute Siya Kolisi and his team-mates on their celebration tour following the World Cup final win over England.
Now the tables have been turned, the players joining so many fans in saluting the healthcare heroes who have been fighting the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa and around the world.
World Rugby player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit showed his support, as did fellow RWC final starter Willie Le Roux. Steven Kitshoff, who was on the bench for the November decider, also took part as did other squad members such as Elton Jantjies and Jesse Kriel.
Bulls and Springboks prop Trevor Nyakane, whose RWC was also cut short through injury, summed up the messages perfectly on Twitter, saying: “For those on the front line during this pandemic, thank you for your service, putting your lives in danger just to keep us safe and well.”
G – let's show some support to the frontiers of this Covid-19 pandemic by wearing your supporters Jersey and #OneNationOneBeer @CastleLagerSA #StayAtHomeSA @Beast_TM @courtnallskosan @JohnSmit123 pic.twitter.com/uRoOxGL8Tf
— Elton jantjies (@jantjies_elton) April 17, 2020
Massive shout out to the Frontline workers against the fight with Covid-19. Appreciate your sacrifice and resilience. Let show them support by posting a pic in your springbok supporters jersey and a short message of support.@CastleLagerSA #OneNationOneBeer pic.twitter.com/EMcGi53wdw
— Steven Kitshoff (@StevenKitshoff) April 17, 2020
So appreciative of all those that are on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19, thank you for being so selfless and resilient! Let’s show them our appreciation by posting a pic in our supporters jerseys with a short message of thanks @CastleLagerSA #OneNationOneBeer pic.twitter.com/09Y6q17Yao
— Jesse Kriel (@JesseKriel15) April 17, 2020
Here’s to the selfless citizens who stand as our frontline in this fight against Covid-19??Thank you for your fearless dedication & hard work! Let’s show our appreciation by posting a pic in our supporters jerseys with a short message of thanks @CastleLargerSA #OneNationOneBeer pic.twitter.com/BzYmZaWWMK
— Willie le roux (@wjjleroux) April 17, 2020
For those on the frontline during this Pandemic, thank you for your service, putting your lives in danger just to keep us safe and well??To the rest of us make their jobs easier and stay indoors @CastleLagerSA #OneNationOneBeer wear your green & gold shirt and let’s support them pic.twitter.com/hknYVdPxc7
— Trevor nyakane (@NtandoTrevor) April 17, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Hallo everyone. I know we all are going through some difficult times right now, some more than others but we have to stay as positive as we can. We have to do this for our country. We must all do everything we can to stop this, please stay at home, wash your hands and wear your masks if you are going to the shop. Thank you for all the people working hard and risking their lives for ours, we can’t thank you enough, we salute you. Let’s show some support and encouragement to those who need it bu posting a picture in our supporters jerseys with a short message. @CastleLagerSA @gysneethling @koosloubser @johandutoit1995 #OneNationOneBeer
