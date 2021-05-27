Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Super Rugby Aotearoa    

Crusaders recall one All Black and rest another as Waratahs loom in Wollongong

By Online Editors
Scott Barrett (Photo by Dianne Manson/Getty Images)

Crusaders Captain Scott Barrett re-joined the team in Coogee this week and will resume the captaincy on Saturday evening when the team takes on the Waratahs in Wollongong.

Barrett’s return is one of a few changes in the forwards this week, with head knocks to loose forward Ethan Blackadder and reserve hooker Brodie McAlister against the Reds seeing them both return home to New Zealand. Sam Whitelock also moves to the bench for this game on managed minutes.

Head Coach Scott Robertson has named Michael Alaalatoa to start ahead of Oli Jager, while Barrett will be joined by Quinten Strange as the starting locks to face the Waratahs.

Blackadder has been replaced in the number seven jersey by Sione Havili Talitui from the bench while Nathan Vella, who has been with the squad since the beginning of Super Rugby Aotearoa as injury replacement for Andrew Makalio, is set to make his Crusaders debut this week as cover for Codie Taylor at hooker.

Robertson has also elected to rest vice-captain David Havili completely for this game, which means 22-year-old Dallas McLeod earns a start in the midfield alongside Braydon Ennor. McLeod’s inclusion at second five-eighth is the only change to the backline this week.

The Crusaders are currently based in Coogee, and will travel to Wollongong after Captain’s Run on Friday afternoon.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Drummond, Cullen Grace, Sione Havili Talitui, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Scott Barrett, Quinten Strange, Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Nathan Vella, Tamaiti Williams, Oli Jager, Sam Whitelock, Mitchell Dunshea, Bryn Hall, Fergus Burke, Manasa Mataele.

– Crusaders Rugby

