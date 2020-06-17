8:39am, 17 June 2020

England lock Courtney Lawes has faced a backlash on Twitter for his purported response to the successful campaign by Manchester United football forward Marcus Rashford, who was victorious in lobbying the UK government to make a U-turn on plans to scrap the free school meal voucher scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashford had used social media to make his views known about the voucher, forcing politicians to change their minds on a scheme that will now be extended over the summer holidays after it looked destined for the scrap. Rashford took to Twitter soon after to share this message:

I don’t even know what to say.

Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

England player Lawes allegedly commented, congratulating Rashford and saying: “Great win mate! You’ve done a lot for a lot of young people!”

Premiership referee JP Doyle guests on The Lockdown, the RugbyPass pandemic interview series

The 2017 British and Irish Lion then added: “Maybe now would be a good time to bring some attention to the importance of being financially secure and preferably married before having kids? This would go a long way to treating a big part of the issue.”

The tweet on the Northampton second row’s account was subsequently deleted, but many people were quick to screenshot it and share it.

You deleted this pal. But I saved it for ya. So everyone knows you’re a Tory that has the same views as Katie Hopkins. @Courtney_Lawes ?? pic.twitter.com/xDzYompJul — Stephen Howson ?? (@MrStephenHowson) June 16, 2020

As with so many things on Twitter these days, Lawes’ view was immediately polarising with groups either castigating the 31-year-old or defending his right to share his opinion.

The opprobrium ranged from accusations of “snobbery” to being called “absolute scumbag” and a “moron” which were some of the milder responses amid the reams of abuse Lawes faced.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were also those who called for the lock’s sponsors to drop him after these comments, as well as some using this as a springboard to start a ‘football versus rugby’ debate.

Sometimes it’s nice to just congratulate someone on a good thing instead of making ridiculous statements… typical snobbery of rugby union players — Kai (@kaiajfagan) June 16, 2020

Absolute scumbag — Liam Murray (@Liam_Murray39) June 16, 2020

@Courtney_Lawes You do know that deleting offensive tweets doesn’t mean they’re deleted for good? What the hell were you thinking?? Who knew you were such a moron? Shame on you. https://t.co/R1iIa5w4Hn — Sarah King”#FBPE”#Facciamorete (@SarahFBPE) June 16, 2020

The 82-cap England rugby international stressed that he “wasn’t aiming to offend anyone”, Lawes adding: “It was clearly just a suggestion that I genuinely thought could help. Looks like I was wrong.”

He also mentioned that some may have missed his point, as there were plenty that construed his comments as showing disapproval or opposition to what Rashford has achieved.

Thanks mate! Haha wasn’t aiming to offend anyone. It was clearly just a suggestion that I genuinely thought could help. Looks like I was wrong ????? — Courtney Lawes (@Courtney_Lawes) June 16, 2020

At what point did I pass judgement? I’m not sure what got your knickers in a twist about what I said but you clearly missed the point. As for helping the community, myself and my employer does plenty and will continue to do so, thank you for your concern. pic.twitter.com/Tc4462Ch9F — Courtney Lawes (@Courtney_Lawes) June 16, 2020

Despite the response, Lawes has not shirked away from defending himself, which he may need to do for the next few days.

ADVERTISEMENT