Cory Hill released by Wales with 'immediate effect'

1:04pm, 17 June 2021

Wales second row Cory Hill has been released from their summer training camp after informing Cardiff Blues that he was exploring the possibility of playing abroad.

A statement reads: “Cory Hill has been released from the Wales squad for the summer test matches with immediate effect.

“Former Wales Under 20s player Matthew Screech has been called up to the squad as a replacement.”

Cardiff Blues explained in a statement that: “The decision was taken after the second-row informed the Cardiff Blues of his intention to explore a possible opportunity overseas.”

The British and Irish Lion second-row came through the pathway at the Cardiff Blues and made 16 first-team appearances before switching to the Dragons via a short stint at Moseley.

He made 110 appearances during seven years at Rodney Parade, captaining the region during the last three seasons and has established himself on the international stage.

Last year he made the move back to the Welsh capital.