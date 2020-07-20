7:43am, 20 July 2020

Leicester Tigers have confirmed the signing of Matias Moroni, filling the midfield void left by the departure of Manu Tuilagi. It’s one of five new signings announced by the Gallagher Premiership club today.

The outside-back, who can play at centre, wing or full-back, will make the move to the East Midlands from his home nation of Argentina.

Born in Buenos Aires, Moroni played his junior rugby at Club Universitario de Buenos Aires (CUBA) before being selected in the Argentina Under-20s squad for the Junior Rugby World Cup in 2011.

In 2012, Moroni joined the World Rugby Sevens circuit as part of the Puma 7s squad and represented Argentina at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Moroni made his Test debut in 2014 against Scotland and has made more than 40 appearances for Los Pumas, including two successive Rugby World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

The entertaining outside-back was a member of the inaugural Jaguares squad in Super Rugby, who he has represented for five seasons and featured in the 2019 Super Rugby Final against the Crusaders alongside his futures Tigers team-mate Tomás Lavanini.

Speaking about the addition of Moroni, Leicester Tigers Director of Rugby Geordan Murphy said: “Matias is an exciting addition to our group here at Tigers and we are looking forward to welcoming him to Leicester.”

“He has carved out an impressive career in the southern hemisphere, as well as featuring as a regular member of the Argentina squad since making his international debut and brings with him a wealth of experience.

“Our conversations with Matias have shown him to be an impressive man, who will contribute to what we are building at Leicester Tigers off the pitch, as well as on the pitch with his work ethic and skillset.

“It’s exciting to confirm his signature and we are looking forward to having him link-up with the new look group we have put together at Tigers, led by a well-balanced coaching group who can get the best out of them and see this club back to where we belong.”

Moroni added: “I’m delighted and honoured to be part of Leicester Tigers.”

“It is such a historic club with the biggest crowd in England.

“It feels like being part of Boca Junior!”