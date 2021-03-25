7:38am, 25 March 2021

Ugo Monye has backed England head coach Eddie Jones, saying he is the “right man” amid speculation over his future.

Following England’s disastrous defence of the Guinness Six Nations title this year, bookended by spiritless defeats to Scotland and Ireland, Jones’ position has come under fire with plenty of names across English rugby calling for him to go.

Monye believes Jones should not lose his job, but added the caveat that there must be changes in terms of personnel and philosophy.

“For me, Eddie Jones is the right man,” Monye said on the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast alongside Danny Care and Chris Jones.

“However, as a group, coaching staff included, this is an end of an era. Because we need to get out of this boom or bust cycle. England have won three out of the last six Six Nations, but finished fifth twice. That’s just not acceptable for English rugby, it’s just not. Not with the finance, not with the player pool, and everything else that comes with playing for England rugby.

“I think he needs to freshen up the squad, absolutely. I think he needs to freshen up his coaching staff and I don’t just mean in terms of personnel, I think in terms of philosophy as well.

“I would like to see the philosophy move with the times of an attacking game.”

England suffered a similar slump in 2018, which led to Jones axing some of his aging players as well as bringing in John Mitchell as his new defence coach. That paid off as the team reached the World Cup final the following year.

Care was one of those players that lost their place in the squad in 2018, and he emphasised that there must be a change in philosophy.

The Harlequins scrum-half also added that it is “stick or twist” when it comes to the RFU’s decision over Jones’ future. He cited South Africa’s appointment of Rassie Erasmus in 2018 as an example of how a coaching overhaul can be successful midway through a World Cup cycle.

