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Investec Champions Cup

Chris Robshaw: Harlequins pair can disprove 'funny' England perceptions

Harlequins' Marcus Smith scores his sides first try during the Gallagher PREM match between Harlequins and Saracens at The Stoop on October 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Harlequins great Chris Robshaw believes Alex Dombrandt and Marcus Smith can use the Investec Champions Cup clash with Sale Sharks to prove they deserve another chance to become England starters despite falling out of favour.

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Smith, 27, has won 50 caps yet England handed him the No.23 jersey for four of the Six Nations games rather than the outside-half role he covets, while 28-year-old Dombrandt, who has 23 caps, has slipped down the No.8 rankings with head coach Steve Borthwick opting for three flankers in the back row.

Dombrandt, 6ft 4 ins and 18st 8lbs, was recalled to the England squad during the 2025 Six Nations Championship and operated as back-up to Tom Willis, of Saracens, in the two Tests with Argentina last summer before starting against the USA. Willis was awarded an EPS contract and then opted out of Test rugby by signing for Bordeaux. With Quins struggling in the league and Dombrandt’s form and fitness hampering his cause, he remained on the fringes instead of grabbing the No.8 Test role.

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Now, after rediscovering his mojo and leading Quins to an impressive 18-14 win over Bristol Bears at the Principality Stadium, Dombrandt goes into the last-16 clash with Sale with the chance to prove the doubters wrong for a second successive match.

Smith was rested for the Bristol game and he now has a head-to-head with George Ford, one of the men who has blocked his bid for the England No 10 starting position along with Fin Smith of Northampton.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
21
32
First try wins
40%
Home team wins
60%

So, are Smith and Dombrandt being unfairly held back by perceived weaknesses?

Former England captain Robshaw, a Premier Sports pundit, said: “Perceptions can take time to change but let’s remember Alex and Marcus were in the Quins team that won in La Rochelle earlier this season and Alex was very influential in the win over Bristol at the Principality Stadium last weekend.

“Both of them are no longer youngsters and are coming to their peaks as players and this game with Sale is all about showing a tough edge and it’s a real opportunity for Marcus and Alex to assert themselves.

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“You want to be playing in these big knock-out games. Some people don’t think Alex is that physical and maybe he lacks things that other players can do.

“But I see him in the kind of Duane Vermeulen role although they are different players. Alex can get over the ball to win turnovers, his line-out work is improving, he carries well in the wide and tight channels and all he needs is that opportunity (with England) again.

“Perceptions are funny aren’t they and it is similar to Marcus who is seen as this happy-go-lucky character but if you actually met Marcus and understood his personality and the way he trained, you would see he is the most competitive person and is as vocal as someone like Owen Farrell.

Alex Dombrandt of England reacts to scoring his side's fourth try alongside team-mates <a href=
Ted Hill and Henry Slade” width=”1920″ height=”1079″ /> Alex Dombrandt of England reacts to scoring his side’s fourth try alongside team-mates Ted Hill and Henry Slade during the rugby international match between England XV and France XV at Allianz Stadium on June 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)
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“Marcus is going to be up against George Ford while Alex will likely be facing Dan du Preez. Fordy will be wanting to make a mark and get himself back into the England team. This really is a great chance for Marcus and Alex to put their hands up (and change perceptions).”

With Willis out of the equation, England have limited options when it comes to giving their back row a ball-carrying threat allied to a physical presence. If Dombrandt can replicate his form against Bristol it will give his international cause a timely boost as Borthwick mulls over his squad to travel to South Africa and Argentina and also face Fiji at home in the new Nations Cup this summer.

Robshaw is backing Dombrandt to deliver again and said: “There is an opportunity for a No 8 to step up. Ben Earl always plays well no matter where in the back row but there is a place for a bigger, bulkier No 8.

“England have a number of young guys in the back row, although they are not No.8s. If you broke it down, they are all very similar players and maybe Guy Pepper is a bit different and you want someone to come in. There is Alfie Barbeary (at Bath) but you don’t hear his name mentioned in the (back row) conversations.”

Chris Robshaw
Investec Champions Cup Round 2, Twickenham Stoop, Twickenham, England 14/12/2025; Harlequins vs Bayonne, Premier Sports presenter Chris Robshaw, Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Cat Goryn

Quins’ misfiring season has seen changes to the coaching set-up and more are expected in the summer with former Australia and Crusaders coach Robbie Deans arriving as Performance Director/Consultant.

They are currently the second-worst team in the Gallagher PREM with just three wins from 12 matches, which makes success in the Champions Cup absolutely crucial.

Robshaw added: “A win over Sale puts them into a quarter-final – likely to be against Leinster – and with the win over Bristol followed by another against the Sharks gives you momentum going into a massive game in the last eight of the Champions Cup.”

Knock-out Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup rugby is live on Premier Sports this Easter weekend with quarter-final places at stake. Chris Robshaw is part of the 36-strong Premier Sports team bringing every minute of the drama from the biggest international club rugby games live across the UK and Ireland. Visit premiersports.com to join in from just £11.99 a month @PremSports.tv

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Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 38 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 53 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
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