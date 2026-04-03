Chris Robshaw: Harlequins pair can disprove 'funny' England perceptions

Smith, 27, has won 50 caps yet England handed him the No.23 jersey for four of the Six Nations games rather than the outside-half role he covets, while 28-year-old Dombrandt, who has 23 caps, has slipped down the No.8 rankings with head coach Steve Borthwick opting for three flankers in the back row.
Dombrandt, 6ft 4 ins and 18st 8lbs, was recalled to the England squad during the 2025 Six Nations Championship and operated as back-up to Tom Willis, of Saracens, in the two Tests with Argentina last summer before starting against the USA. Willis was awarded an EPS contract and then opted out of Test rugby by signing for Bordeaux. With Quins struggling in the league and Dombrandt’s form and fitness hampering his cause, he remained on the fringes instead of grabbing the No.8 Test role.
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Now, after rediscovering his mojo and leading Quins to an impressive 18-14 win over Bristol Bears at the Principality Stadium, Dombrandt goes into the last-16 clash with Sale with the chance to prove the doubters wrong for a second successive match.
Smith was rested for the Bristol game and he now has a head-to-head with George Ford, one of the men who has blocked his bid for the England No 10 starting position along with Fin Smith of Northampton.
Head-to-Head
Last 5 Meetings
Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
21
32
First try wins
40%
Home team wins
60%
So, are Smith and Dombrandt being unfairly held back by perceived weaknesses?
Former England captain Robshaw, a Premier Sports pundit, said: “Perceptions can take time to change but let’s remember Alex and Marcus were in the Quins team that won in La Rochelle earlier this season and Alex was very influential in the win over Bristol at the Principality Stadium last weekend.
“Both of them are no longer youngsters and are coming to their peaks as players and this game with Sale is all about showing a tough edge and it’s a real opportunity for Marcus and Alex to assert themselves.
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“You want to be playing in these big knock-out games. Some people don’t think Alex is that physical and maybe he lacks things that other players can do.
“But I see him in the kind of Duane Vermeulen role although they are different players. Alex can get over the ball to win turnovers, his line-out work is improving, he carries well in the wide and tight channels and all he needs is that opportunity (with England) again.
“Perceptions are funny aren’t they and it is similar to Marcus who is seen as this happy-go-lucky character but if you actually met Marcus and understood his personality and the way he trained, you would see he is the most competitive person and is as vocal as someone like Owen Farrell.
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“Marcus is going to be up against George Ford while Alex will likely be facing Dan du Preez. Fordy will be wanting to make a mark and get himself back into the England team. This really is a great chance for Marcus and Alex to put their hands up (and change perceptions).”
With Willis out of the equation, England have limited options when it comes to giving their back row a ball-carrying threat allied to a physical presence. If Dombrandt can replicate his form against Bristol it will give his international cause a timely boost as Borthwick mulls over his squad to travel to South Africa and Argentina and also face Fiji at home in the new Nations Cup this summer.
Robshaw is backing Dombrandt to deliver again and said: “There is an opportunity for a No 8 to step up. Ben Earl always plays well no matter where in the back row but there is a place for a bigger, bulkier No 8.
“England have a number of young guys in the back row, although they are not No.8s. If you broke it down, they are all very similar players and maybe Guy Pepper is a bit different and you want someone to come in. There is Alfie Barbeary (at Bath) but you don’t hear his name mentioned in the (back row) conversations.”
Quins’ misfiring season has seen changes to the coaching set-up and more are expected in the summer with former Australia and Crusaders coach Robbie Deans arriving as Performance Director/Consultant.
They are currently the second-worst team in the Gallagher PREM with just three wins from 12 matches, which makes success in the Champions Cup absolutely crucial.
Robshaw added: “A win over Sale puts them into a quarter-final – likely to be against Leinster – and with the win over Bristol followed by another against the Sharks gives you momentum going into a massive game in the last eight of the Champions Cup.”
Knock-out Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup rugby is live on Premier Sports this Easter weekend with quarter-final places at stake. Chris Robshaw is part of the 36-strong Premier Sports team bringing every minute of the drama from the biggest international club rugby games live across the UK and Ireland. Visit premiersports.com to join in from just £11.99 a month @PremSports.tv
Dalton: 'Some girls like to be screaming and shouting, and that works for them. I’m definitely the opposite'
This Six Nations Aoife Dalton comes in as a mainstay of the Irish team after captaining the Wolfhounds to Celtic challenge glory. But it wasn't always this way. “I’ll never forget that Six Nations. I remember, after that, thinking, ‘I’ll never play for Ireland again. That’s me done!’
LONG READ
Mick Cleary: 'Are we about to witness two of the greatest Champions Cup quarter-finals?'
Even those with the longest memories will struggle to recall better ties in prospect than Bath v Northampton and Bordeaux-Begles versus Toulouse.
LONG READ
Is Antoine Dupont no longer undroppable?
The iconic Frenchman has taken time to recover from a serious knee injury and there are murmurs he is no longer an automatic pick
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