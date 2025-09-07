Chile topple World Cup regulars but must wait for 2027 qualification

Uruguay have claimed a 2027 Rugby World Cup spot after securing a better points aggregate in the South American qualification race against their long-time rivals, Chile.

While Los Cóndores were able to secure their first win in Montevideo in 54 years, the 21-18 victory was not enough to overturn the opening leg’s scoreline, with the series finishing with a 46-37 aggregate score to Los Teros.

The hosts were on top of operations in the opening 40 minutes, managing the Chilean threat well and setting a comfortable platform from their set-piece.

While Pablo Lemoine’s side squandered several promising opportunities to take the lead, Uruguay didn’t need too many chances to reach the try-area and eventually scored their first try.

A thundering driving maul marched into Chile’s in-goal area with Peñarol playmaker Felipe Etcheverry dotting the ball down. He proceeded to add the extras and sent his team to a well-deserved break with a seven-point lead.

Needing a miracle, Chile raised the tempo and were vastly more accurate in the second half, earning their first points through the hands of prop Matías Dittus. After several attempts, the Cóndores forward pack were finally successful in breaking through Uruguay’s tight defence, opening the field for the 32-year-old prop to score his fifth Test match five-pointer.

Etcheverry would be called to action again, sending the ball through the goal posts twice to extend the hosts’ point margin with 20 minutes left on the clock.

However, the Teros’ ball dominance started to slip away, and several infringements in the scrum and breakdown would lead to a second Chilean try, this time around from replacement hooker, Salvador Lues.

Even though Uruguay would riposte immediately thanks to a great carry from back-row Manuel Diana, Chile remained the more composed side and managed a third and final try to give them a 21-18 win at the Estadio Chárrua. Like with his first, Dittus took the ball and went for a short carry to put his side one point ahead, with Santiago Videla confirming the two extra points.

As there was no more time left, Chile’s sensational comeback wasn’t enough to pull an all-time stun, allowing Uruguay to qualify for a fourth consecutive Men’s World Cup. Nonetheless, Rodolfo Ambrosio’s Los Teros defeat had a significant repercussion in terms of the World Rugby rankings, as they fell to 18th, behind Tonga and the USA.

Chile will now wait for the outcome of the Pacific Nations Cup, as they will face the sixth-placed team of the tournament for a chance to qualify for the 2027 World Cup.

