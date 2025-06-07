Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

'Maybe they can do the same': Chiefs coach wants a favour from the Blues

Clayton McMillan is aiming to bow out on a high before leaving for Munster after a semi-final and two finals in the last three years (Photo Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Who would’ve thought that the No.1 regular season-ranked Chiefs would want the Blues to do them a favour in the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, but that’s the case after the Blues beat the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night.

For the Chiefs to host the final in two weeks, the Blues will need to beat the Crusaders in Christchurch and the Chiefs will need to beat the Brumbies.

The 2025 Super Rugby Pacific draw gives the highest-ranked losing team the “lucky loser” tag, where they get an opportunity in the semi-finals despite losing in the qualifying final.

This ended up being the Chiefs, after their one-point, 20-19, defeat at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan hadn’t thought about the tournament layout like that, but told media post-match in Hamilton that they did the Blues a favour last year by beating the Hurricanes in the semi-final, and will want the Blues to beat the Crusaders this week as they hope to host the final.

“Yeah, well, I mean, at the end of the day, we’re either going to be playing a good Brumbies team or a good Hurricanes team, so we just need to focus on that.

“But if we’re good enough to win that, we probably did the Blues a bit of a favour last year by winning a semi-final, so maybe they could do the same, but yeah we will just worry about ourselves and the rest will take care of itself.”

McMillan doesn’t believe there was any psychological factor in the loss, despite the Chiefs knowing that they had a home semi-final next week.

“No, not at all, we wanted to win this game and put the Blues to bed because wins like this will just fuel more confidence.

“So, yeah, we don’t enter into games thinking about next week. It’s what’s directly in front of us, we’ve been pretty consistent with that and our preparation, how the effort that we put in tonight was reflective of a team, one that really wanted to win.”

The 50-year-old head coach admits they could have been more adventurous in the first half when they had a lot of possession.

“Some of those positions and effort can take their toll on the opposition, we probably could have been a little bit more adventurous, instead of trying to bang through the front door all the time, but we also accumulated some penalties and eventually it became a yellow card.

“So, you know, there’s a bit of a double-edged sword there, it would have been certainly nicer to have scored some points in the first half, the Cortez Ratima opportunity was an obvious one.”

The home side on Saturday night were leading by thirteen with just under 20 minutes to go, but let the Blues back in the game after replacement Blues hooker Kurt Eklund pushed his way over the line.

McMillan felt like his side had control of the game, but gives credit to the Blues for the way they were able to get back in the game.

“Yeah, I think in a lot of respects, I thought we were controlling the game nicely and accumulating threes. We got that try just after halftime and on another night, we close it out, but again, we were just inaccurate in the last sort of 15 minutes and opened the door for the Blues to come back, and they were good enough to do that.”

McMillan had some mixed injury news after the match, saying that Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea should be available next week and would have likely played if the game against the Blues was a sudden-death encounter.

“Yeah, good, he probably could have played today.”

Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson was withdrawn from the match just an hour before kickoff, with a minor injury from last weekend’s clash against the Highlanders.

“Yeah he picked up a stinger last week, and everything was progressing, he trained all week, but just in our captain’s run he just didn’t feel that he was at 100% and made the call to step outside.

“I thought we dealt with it really well. Kaylum Boshier is a quality rugby player and when he was on the field, he did really well.”

The Chiefs head coach had an update on bruising loose forward Simon Parker, who limped off in the second half with an ankle injury, while replacement lock Josh Lord also was substituted just after coming on.

“Yeah so his ankle doesn’t look great (Simon Parker), and Josh Lord came off for an HIA, not sure how that progressed, but he obviously didn’t come back on the field.”

OPINION

Comments

21 Comments
A
AN 4 days ago

No. Blouse will get stuffed by 20 and you will be playing your final in Chch. Not good enough when it counts…again…sadly

S
SC 5 days ago

Let’s assume Savea and Sititi are locks for 2 of 6 All Black loose forward spots.


Based on this weekend, Papalii and Sotutu from the Blues and Blackadder and Willie-Lio from Crusaders improved their stocks. Peter Lakai played very well in a losing effort for the Hurricanes. Same with Simon Parker for Chiefs, who does nothing flashy but carries hard in tight and cleans and tackles hard. Parker (like Cullen Grace) is a blindside and not an 8.


Meanwhile, Kirifi and Finau certainly hurt their selection chances. Kirifi could not impose himself on the big Brumbies pack at all reinforcing the view he is just too small for test rugby while Finau is just clueless. I thought Devan Flanders played well but he really needed more games to push himself for selection so I think he now has little chance.

S
SC 5 days ago

Simon Parker played very well until his injury but damn Wallace Sititi was invisible and other than one hit on the 10 per usual, Samipeni Finau only stood out when taking penalties.


Why would any coach sit Sititi on the bench for a playoff game with home field still on the line, especially with his captain and fellow loosie Luke Jacobson injured? Just dumb.

C
Chiefs Mana 5 days ago

Sititi was carrying an ankle injury hence the bench spot

J
JW 5 days ago

Oh I thought Sititi came on for Boshier and Parker was quite, but it was Boshier who was quite. Dang, I can’t even think who would come in at lock now.

S
SadersMan 6 days ago

Sheesh, Clayton has already beaten the Brumbies according to the header 😂😂😂 Focus on your own game, genius.

C
Chiefs Mana 6 days ago

“According to the header” - well said genius

C
Cantab 6 days ago

Sorry Chiefs but you made the rod for your own backs and again face the prospect of being the bridesmaid. Brumbies await you and have already beaten you at home this season and possibly also in better shape player wise. Should you get past the Brumbies there is the small matter of getting past a fired up and fitter Crusaders who have a 30-0 record in home play off games.

A
AN 4 days ago

Chiefs beat the Brumbies easily this season.

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Well, we’ve got our own hands full with a motivated Blues. And for me, the 30-0 record is no more than media distraction. I’m sure the Blues won’t gaf about it.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GH 16 minutes ago
Owen Farrell will return to Saracens early as Racing 92 exit agreed

let us hope for him that english air will be easier to breathe than parisian one. He never could adapt and never showed what he might be able to. And I honestly think he no longer can.

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 29 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

However you look at it, 80% of the starting 15 were playing in Super Rugby. That golden generation of forwards that won two world cups were honed playing against kiwi forwards, not the Irish and Scots.

181 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 51 minutes ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Now you’re just trolling , check the scoreboard. The ball is out as the ref said, also not sure how the blues were going to breach the line they failed to in 38 phases prior

27 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

That was Grace or Christie I think, unless I missed that one. He lost the ball and so had to grab it on second attempt too. Most of rugby is a lottery though.


Blackadders best moment was deliberately slapping the ball down to stop the overlap/blindside play.

20 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I don’t think Sotutu was any more prominent than the rest, DP, EB or CLW.


If we were kinda hoping for someone to stand out and make it easy I think were looking at a lottery to see who gets named in the first squad.

20 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
'It was brewing': Ethan Blackadder talks Crusaders-Blues 'niggle'

This was an intriguing battle where the Crusaders solid defence eventually triumphed over their own errors and the Blues desperation. The second half scrum & maul advantage achieved by the Saders forwards was a telling factor. In the backs Jordan was superb and the best back on the field although I felt BB also played well for the losers but lacked support from his colleagues.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Reiko was outstanding facing criticism all season on the back foot most of match,3 strong carries at end of match after being on D for ages when no more forwards could is testament to his fitness physicality and will..stuff coaches notice, give him a fair go and don’t make it personal and personality

20 Go to comments
f
frandinand 4 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

Once again an unintelligible comment.

13 Go to comments
W
WJ 4 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I see Planet Rugby gave him a 4. That is harsh, but I agree 9 is hard to see.

20 Go to comments
B
BA 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I just think already having 2 guys who are ur number 8s don’t need anymore especially coz ur Jacobsen Lakai Blackadder can play 8 and they more tackle machine ruck hitters to balance Ardie and Wallace who I don’t want either those 2 caught up in tackles and rucks all day,and don’t know if they got room enough in squad for 3 choices at 8 …I know Ardies probably going to start 7 but I imagine if Wallace goes down Ardie would be 8 for the next game and they play somebody else at 7 all mean players I’m happy anyway they do it  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Will Jordan on the ‘important’ aerial duel with Barrett’s kicking game

I thought one of the keys to the Crusaders winning was Reihana’s boot (and carry/safeties), he just gave Jordan so much more opportunity wit the height he gets. The others being Jordans general unbelievable tinnyness, ah I had another but can’t remember what it was👎


Also where’s Dmitri with our extra time stats. SRP must have most + post 80min time of any comp surely, possibly all NHs combined!


Did Jordan knock it on for his second try? It was so dark at the stadium I couldn’t see..

1 Go to comments
M
Mike 5 hours ago
Leicester must avoid mistake we made in 2005 – Andy Goode

Nah, don’t quite agree with Andy on the 2005 match. I remember the build up to it and it was the English media who talked up the Tigers, made them favourites against Wasps, Jonno’s last match etc etc. This was food and drink to Dayglo and that great Wasps squad, who were never happier than when they had a chip on their shoulder about something. They came out with a point to prove and it was a convincing win in the end.


Sadly, as a now ex-Wasp, those were the days…

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

And yet they play there. He’s strong enough to get away with it for me, and I just don’t see Ardie being the 7 a lot. Also Sotutu might be the other 8. He would obviously be there covering 8 (general 3 covering each), I just see him more likely being used at 6, not likely against France or SA though.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I really hope those two aren’t being looked at (as 6 options) together.


Parker for a new blood selection, EB up against the other two vets I hope. But yes, EB was again everywhere but fairly ineffectual (no meters and no dom tackles/steals) at 6 last night.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

CLW does the kick returns, easy and misleading meters.


He had one good run (more than any other loosie I think) where he stepped inside a player and got past them for a good 5 meters or so. Several strong hitups on par with Sotutu to add to it too.


So not saying he doesn’t deserve it, not standing out amongst AB laden backrows isn’t a black mark, and looking at the last 10min again did what would be expected of him.

27 Go to comments
G
GM 5 hours ago
Wallabies legend backs Brumbies to break horror Aussie play-off stat

I agree - the Brumbies are a real chance tonight - on paper at least. The Chiefs showed fragility last week, and I think they’ll miss Simon Parker and Josh Lord (who could have marked up against Nick Frost).

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Check the stats page.


They probably would have scored at the end if CLW didn’t illegally dive on the ball.

27 Go to comments
G
GM 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Not a Blues fan, GP, so ‘sore loser’ tag doesn’t fit. ‘Fictional myth’? Check out the word ‘tautology’.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

A red wouldn’t have been of great consequence, it is just an extra 10minutes down here (unless it was to your star player of course).

13 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

Ah that would it explain it, people had planned to make an occasion of it inside (hadn’t thawed out from last week)👍

13 Go to comments
