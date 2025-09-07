Changes guaranteed for Bok rematch as injuries mount for All Blacks
The All Blacks will be without hooker Codie Taylor for their rematch against South Africa next week in Wellington in round four of the Rugby Championship.
The centurion, 34, only managed 32 minutes of the 24-17 win over the Springboks at Eden Park before being forced from the field with a head injury following a collision with Pieter-Steph du Toit.
After failing his head injury assessment, All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan revealed on Sunday that the Crusaders star will undergo the minimum mandatory stand-down period.
“Codie will go through the protocols with a 12-day stand down, so he won’t be available,” he said.
The hooker, who earned his 100th All Blacks cap in the defeat to Argentina in round two of the Championship, will be available for the Bledisloe Cup Tests against the Wallabies at Eden Park and Perth’s Optus Stadium in the final two rounds of the tournament, where both sides could be gunning for the title.
In order to put themselves in a strong position to win this year’s Championship, a victory in Wellington is needed next weekend, while simultaneously ending the Springboks’ hopes of defending their title.
More changes for the contest at the Sky Stadium are in the offing, however, with Ryan revealing that winger Emoni Narawa’s participation is “highly unlikely due to his ribs”.
The Chiefs wing, 26, only managed the opening seven minutes of the match before being replaced by Damian McKenzie. He did cross for the opening try of the match during his short stint on the pitch, scoring in fantastic fashion, which saw him beat Wille le Roux by sliding under the Springbok’s legs as he caught a cross-field kick, before selling a dummy to Cheslin Kolbe.
South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to name his team on Monday for the rematch, while Robertson will wait until later in the week.
As usual with Razor, the changes will mostly be driven by injuries.
Samisoni will replace CT, and Caleb Clarke comes in for Narawa. Otherwise, possibly Williams in for De Groot. And there are reports that Hotham might return earlier than expected.
The only major uncertainty, in my opinion, concerns Fainga’anuku. Will we see him on the bench?
Starters:
Williams / Taukei’aho / Newell
S. Barrett / Vaa’i
Parker / Sititi / Savea
Christie / B. Barrett
Clarke / J. Barrett / Proctor / Ioane / Jordan
Bench:
McAlister, De Groot, Lomax, Holland, Jacobson, Hotham, McKenzie, Tupaea or Fainga’anuku
Too soon to say what composition of NZ side will be. Will take in to account today’s announcement of SA side and likelihood of players returning from injury or not.
Tamaiti Samosini Newell
Scooter Tupou
Parker Wallace Ardie
Cortez Beaudy
Jordie Proctor
Caleb Jordan Reiko
McAllister De Groot Lomax Holland Kirifi Christie Dmac Leicester
I see where the coaches are saying Hothem could be back this weekend.
Here’s hoping the All Blacks go with a 6-2 bench:
1 DeGroot
2 Taukeo’aho
3 Lomax
4 S. Barrett
5 Va’ai
6 Parker
7 Savea
8 Sititi
9 Christie
10 B. Barrett
11 Clarke
12 J. Barrett
13 Proctor
14 Jordan
15 McKenzie
16 McAlister
17 Williams
18 Newell
19 Holland
20 Jacobson
21 Lakai
22 Preston
23 Tupaea
I expect Kirifi will be on bench ahead of Lakai but I’d prefer Lakai.
6-2 split is never happening with Razor he confirmed it last year.
I would drop lomax - he’s been off all year ‘ the result is massive for nz - they must do the double otherwise no gains no momentum and partial belief this is the platform we need to launch some dominance more of the same from our forwards where we match them but not in all positions and neither do they Savea and Vaai are marque players and in great form - game breakers - its in the backs where we can physically dominate them if we select the players - yes Clark how about adding Fianganuku to the mix - obviously the coaches aren’t seeing enough from the likes of him love and carter on the training ground to shift their thinking