Former England winger Tom May has tweeted his delight at getting selected in the Most Capped Falcons XV of All Time, a Newcastle team that also includes the famed Inga Tuigamala and Jonny Wilkinson. It has been chosen to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Kingston Park ground that Newcastle call home.

With the club returning to the top-flight for the 2020/21 season, there is renewed excitement surrounding Kingston Park, the home of the 1998 Premiership champions, and the high calibre of some of their players over the years is reflected in the Kingston Park XV.

Doddie Weir, who has been battling MND in recent years, and Stuart Grimes, for instance, make up an all-Scotland second row of some renown, with current England player Mark Wilson joined in the back row by Ally Hogg, another former Scottish international.

Moving to the Newcastle backs, aside from twice-capped England wing May, the World Cup-winning Wilkinson slots in at out-half while everyone’s favourite crowd-pleaser Tuigamala, the now 50-year-old Samoan, is included at outside-centre with Jamie Noon chosen inside him.

May tweeted: “Kingston Park, home of Newcastle Falcons, is 30 years old. The Falcons produced this XV with the players who had the most appearances. Some players I’m proud to have played with & even more to call great mates.”

Kingston Park, home of @FalconsRugby is 30 years old. The Falcons produced this XV with the players who had the most appearances. Some players I'm proud to have played with & even more to call great mates. #newcastle #memories pic.twitter.com/0UDiXjoBfy — Tom May (@TomMay1) September 2, 2020

Of the XV, tighthead prop Micky Ward checked in with the most club appearances, featuring for Newcastle on 296 occasions. Next best was May on 274 with loosehead Rob Vickers third on 256.

Most Capped Falcons XV of All Time

15. Alex Tait (240 appearances); 14. Tom May (274), 13. Inga Tuigamala (143), 12. Jamie Noon (251), 11. Michael Stephenson (136), 10. Jonny Wilkinson (189), 9. Hall Charlton (210); 1. Rob Vickers (256), 2. Matt Thompson (250), 3. Micky Ward (296), 4. Doddie Weir (156), 5. Stuart Grimes (148), 6. Mark Wilson (224), 7. Will Welch (237), 8. Ally Hogg (175).