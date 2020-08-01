6:35am, 01 August 2020

More pressure has been heaped on British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland, after his Chiefs side slumped to a record-breaking eighth defeat in a row in Super Rugby Aotearoa. The Crusaders handed the luckless Chiefs a 32 – 19 loss at home, which included an awarded try for the Christchurch based side despite what looked like a clear knock-on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another ropey decision won’t have saved Gatland’s blushes. It is the most losses in the franchises’ history.

Gatland was magnanimous in defeat, suggesting the Crusaders were deserving victors, even when asked to comment on the forward pass that led to one of away team’s tries: “Yeah it’s a big call. They see it differently… it’s definitely going forward.. but you gotta take those on the chin at the moment.”

Some of Chiefs fans are even calling for his resignation, while fans in the UK and Ireland will undoubtedly be watching on nervously a year out from the Lions tour of South Africa.

Gatland needs to have some respect and resign — Efraim Diveroli (@ef_divzzy) August 1, 2020

Warren Gatland has turned the Chiefs into the Blues of old in one season. ? — Zondi (@Mpumelelo_Zondi) August 1, 2020

Accurate. Southern Hemisphere rugby isn’t for him — Poni (@ReHAPPY90) August 1, 2020

Huge difference in body language between the 2 head coaches. Robertson sits with his assistants, clearly living every pass and tackle on the field. Gatland stands at the back of the box, arms folded, watching his assistants like a grumpy teacher. #CHIvCRU #SuperRugbyAotearoa — Old Sulians (@Oldsuliansrfc) August 1, 2020

Is it to late to take the lions coaching from Gatland. The man looks out of ideas. Please put him out of his misery. #lions2021 #gatland #rugby. — Colin Farrell (@thatlad_ha) August 1, 2020

I was advocating for our street to be renamed Warren Gatland Place but had second thoughts on that now.. — Substantially Grant (@thekiwicanary) August 1, 2020

Eddie Jones > Warren Gatland — Darth Faded (World Champion) (@faya_04) August 1, 2020

Worst time to be a coach for Gatland…#CRUvCHI — Antonito?? (@Nitoanto) August 1, 2020

CRUSADERS 32 (Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Tom Sanders, Codie Taylor tries Richie Mo’unga 2 cons pen) bt CHIEFS 19 (Lachlan Boshier try Damian McKenzie con 4 pens) at FMG Stadium Waikato. Referee: Ben O’Keeffe. (AAP)