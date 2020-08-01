More pressure has been heaped on British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland, after his Chiefs side slumped to a record-breaking eighth defeat in a row in Super Rugby Aotearoa. The Crusaders handed the luckless Chiefs a 32 – 19 loss at home, which included an awarded try for the Christchurch based side despite what looked like a clear knock-on.

Another ropey decision won’t have saved Gatland’s blushes. It is the most losses in the franchises’ history.

Gatland was magnanimous in defeat, suggesting the Crusaders were deserving victors, even when asked to comment on the forward pass that led to one of away team’s tries: “Yeah it’s a big call. They see it differently… it’s definitely going forward.. but you gotta take those on the chin at the moment.”

Some of Chiefs fans are even calling for his resignation, while fans in the UK and Ireland will undoubtedly be watching on nervously a year out from the Lions tour of South Africa.

CRUSADERS 32 (Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Tom Sanders, Codie Taylor tries Richie Mo’unga 2 cons pen) bt CHIEFS 19 (Lachlan Boshier try Damian McKenzie con 4 pens) at FMG Stadium Waikato. Referee: Ben O’Keeffe. (AAP)

