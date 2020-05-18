6:15am, 18 May 2020

Harlequins fullback Mike Brown has provided an update on his progress in returning to rugby after knee surgery last year.

The 34-year-old shared with his followers on Instagram videos of himself running and squatting in the gym almost six months after going under the knife.

It is still a while before the 72-cap England international is expected to return to rugby, as this season was initially written off for him.

Brown is one of the players who has not been affected by this suspension of rugby as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, while he was not expected to play again until next season, with no clarity as to when the Gallagher Premiership will return, he could even make his comeback this campaign if it is elongated.

Although the chances of that are rather slim, the Premiership and Guinness Pro14 are still shrouded in uncertainty.

With 327 appearances to his name, no player has played for Quins more than the fullback, and he has shown no signs of relenting in his pursuit of adding more games to his haul.

His return will also see him play in his third decade at the Stoop, having made his debut in 2005.

After initially sustaining the injury during pre-season training, Brown battled through the first few weeks of the season, but opted to have the operation in November.

This may have been partly because of the various training camps over the summer as part of England’s preparations for the Rugby World Cup, which Brown would have wanted to continue playing for.

While he did not make the squad to travel to Japan, he would have remained an option for a call-up during the tournament.

Turning 35 in September, his international career looks to be over, but there is still plenty more he wants to give to Harlequins.