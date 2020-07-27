6:15am, 27 July 2020

Harlequins have announced the signature of tighthead prop Craig Trenier from Ealing Trailfinders. The former Ireland Under-20 international will link up with his former Richmond coach Adam Jones and joins the squad with immediate effect ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trenier, 26, has impressed during his three years in the Championship, with the Ulster Academy graduate joining Richmond before making the move to the Trailfinders.

“I’ve had some great experiences with Richmond and Ealing in the Championship since leaving Ireland, and signing for a club as prestigious and ambitious as Harlequins offers me the opportunity to prove myself at the next level,” Trenier said.

“I’m excited to be back working with Jonesy (scrum coach Adam Jones) having worked with him during my time with Richmond, the scrum is the area of my game that I pride myself on the most.

“The pack and coaching team that Harlequins have assembled have the potential to be one of the strongest scrums in the league and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Harlequins’ Head of Rugby Paul Gustard said: “Craig has displayed significant talent as a tighthead prop with Richmond and Ealing at senior level and earned much-deserved international recognition with the Ireland U20 side during his time in the Ulster academy.

“Looking ahead, we needed a specialist tighthead prop, and Craig is the man to fill that role for us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know Bomb (Adam Jones) is particularly impressed with his destructive scrummaging ability, having coached him previously during his spell with Richmond.

“I look forward to welcoming Craig to The Stoop and seeing him contribute to our evolving playing squad.”