'Boks will love it': Finn Russell's magic pass for Racing 92 oddly has Springbok fans licking their lips

By Sam Smith
Finn Russell (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Racing 92 and Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell was on form as Racing 92 took down Stade Francais in the Top 14, providing on multiple occasions to set up his side in the 38-21 win.

It was a magic cutout pass to Irish international Simon Zebo that had many singing his praises, slinging a wide pass that fell into Zebo’s path after beating the outstretched reach of the last Stade defender. Zebo was able to glide over untouched for the score.

The pass was the type of signature play that Russell has provided at all levels, famously dismantling England a couple of times in similar fashion throughout his career.

The high-risk, high-reward play of Scotland’s number 10 presents a unique proposition for the British & Irish Lions, who have selected Russell for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Oddly, the sight of Russell setting up tries against Stade Francais had Springbok fans salivating at the prospect of Russell playing for the Lions against them.

One claimed that he is the kind of player ‘you can rattle with aggressive line speed’ after which ‘everything falls apart’, adding the ‘Boks will love it’. Another claimed ‘it will rain intercept tries’ against the Springbok defence.

The Springboks highly aggressive defence calls for pressure from the outside, with the wingers jamming up and in. Cheslin Kolbe is also a known intercept merchant with great anticipation for the pass.

South African fans naturally are visioning easy tries at the other end of the pitch with Russell on the field for the Lions.

Not everyone was convinced Russell starting for the Lions would end in disaster, with the accomplished flyhalf reading the play before it develops to understand where the chips will fall.

One fan suggested that he is used to playing on the back foot behind the Scotland pack, and that he has never been rattled before as Springbok fans were suggesting.

Should Finn Russell’s Racing side make the Top 14 final, the Scottish 10 will travel to South Africa a week later than the rest of the squad.

Racing 92 will play European runners-up La Rochelle in their key semi-final next week as they chase their first league title since 2016.

