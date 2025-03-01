Blues halfback criticized in first 2025 Super Rugby Pacific victory
Impressive second-half performances from Beauden Barrett and Mark Telea gave the Blues their first Super Rugby Pacific victory of the 2025 season, overcoming a tough Hurricanes side in Wellington.
The game went back and forth in the second half, before a sensational late try from All Blacks winger Mark Telea put the Blues leading margin out to four with 11 minutes to go in Wellington.
The Blues scored the first try of the evening after referee Angus Gardner awarded a penalty try for the Blues.
The automatic seven points for the Blues came off the back of a powerful scrum by Vern Cotter’s forward pack.
Despite the Blues finding a way to pull off an important victory in the context of their 2025 season, Super Rugby fans were critical of Blues halfback Finlay Christie’s performance, who was substituted with 15 minutes to go by Sam Nock.
Nock then set up the next try, firing a short pass to Hoskins Sotutu who crashed over close to the line.
Fans on social media have been disappointed with Christie’s performance in Wellington, further questioning his future in the All Blacks under Scott Robertson.
I’m wondering if Finlay Christie’s All Black career is over. He doesn’t seem anything like the player he was a year or two ago. We got plenty of cover. Japan beckons methinks @SuperRugby
— Martin Devlin – DSPN (@martindevlinnz) March 1, 2025
One of the biggest mysteries in rugby for me is how Finlay Christie makes into a professional rugby XV. He wouldn’t even make my school team if I am being honest. Worst scrum half I have ever seen. Period !#HURvBLU #SuperRugby #SuperRugbyPacific
— Chalyn.Rugby (@ChalynRugby) March 1, 2025
Finlay Christie is getting left in the dust by his peers in the All Blacks halfback race at the moment. He looks completely cooked. #HURvBLU
— Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) March 1, 2025
Halfback has long been a position of depth for the All Blacks, which in the last year has grown even more with the likes of Noah Hotham and Cortez Ratima performing at the international level in 2024.
Christie hasn’t represented the All Blacks since the July home series against England in 2024, as TJ Perenara, Hotham and Ratima were preferred over Christie for the end-of-year Northern Tour.
Win British & Irish Lions Merchandise! We have Replica Jerseys, Backpacks, Caps, Bobble Hats and Scarves up for grabs. Enter now.
Hotham and Ratima? What about Cam, best NZ half back just now?
Martin Devlin showing he’s still got no nous for sport. Christie actually had a decent last game and a good NPC.
Obviously he should not have been wearing black (at least not before Roigard. possibly some others) when he wasn’t in form, but he deserved it at times.
He did make a couple of unforced errors early in the game. I thought he played well enough despite those errors tho.
Today’s half backs think posing at the back of a scrum or ruck for 5 seconds to let the other side know their intentions and then giving the ball away with a stupid box kick is the way to play the game, pathetic!
I really do not understand the value of the box kick. Teams make around 15m and lose the ball. Just dont get it. If they held the ball for 6-8 phases they would easily have made similar distance and they would still have the ball.
He’s not their worst problem, what with $%@# Sotutu intent on collecting cards and Barrett kicking the ball to the oppo fullback the moment he gets it. The whole side just lacks pride and urgency and think they can stroll to another champs.
Sotutu’s showed a lot of pride and urgency to improve on his feedback though, obviously can result into these sort sort of unfortunate cards when you’re not used to committing on D like that (was a good shoulder).
Finley Christie is a Steady Eddie player, which does have its uses, but is never going to excite the public.
FC must be 5th or 6th choce now. His selection ahead of Webber at RWC 23 was a baffling disgrace. He and Havili live charmed lives…
Folou Fakatava is put in some tidy performances so far. The Wee Ginge probably should probably cash in and head overseas.