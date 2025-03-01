Blues halfback criticized in first 2025 Super Rugby Pacific victory

Impressive second-half performances from Beauden Barrett and Mark Telea gave the Blues their first Super Rugby Pacific victory of the 2025 season, overcoming a tough Hurricanes side in Wellington.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game went back and forth in the second half, before a sensational late try from All Blacks winger Mark Telea put the Blues leading margin out to four with 11 minutes to go in Wellington.

The Blues scored the first try of the evening after referee Angus Gardner awarded a penalty try for the Blues.

The automatic seven points for the Blues came off the back of a powerful scrum by Vern Cotter’s forward pack.

Despite the Blues finding a way to pull off an important victory in the context of their 2025 season, Super Rugby fans were critical of Blues halfback Finlay Christie’s performance, who was substituted with 15 minutes to go by Sam Nock.

Nock then set up the next try, firing a short pass to Hoskins Sotutu who crashed over close to the line.

Fans on social media have been disappointed with Christie’s performance in Wellington, further questioning his future in the All Blacks under Scott Robertson.

I’m wondering if Finlay Christie’s All Black career is over. He doesn’t seem anything like the player he was a year or two ago. We got plenty of cover. Japan beckons methinks @SuperRugby — Martin Devlin – DSPN (@martindevlinnz) March 1, 2025

One of the biggest mysteries in rugby for me is how Finlay Christie makes into a professional rugby XV. He wouldn’t even make my school team if I am being honest. Worst scrum half I have ever seen. Period !#HURvBLU #SuperRugby #SuperRugbyPacific — Chalyn.Rugby (@ChalynRugby) March 1, 2025

Finlay Christie is getting left in the dust by his peers in the All Blacks halfback race at the moment. He looks completely cooked. #HURvBLU — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) March 1, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfback has long been a position of depth for the All Blacks, which in the last year has grown even more with the likes of Noah Hotham and Cortez Ratima performing at the international level in 2024.

Christie hasn’t represented the All Blacks since the July home series against England in 2024, as TJ Perenara, Hotham and Ratima were preferred over Christie for the end-of-year Northern Tour.