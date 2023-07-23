Vunipola one of three recalled back to England training squad

Billy Vunipola, Ollie Lawrence and Bevan Rodd have returned to England’s 40-man training squad which assembled at Pennyhill Park on Sunday.

Saracens number eight Vunipola and Bath centre Lawrence are both working their way back from respective knee injuries, with the former undergoing surgery earlier this summer.

Sale prop Rodd has also rejoined the group at the Honda England Rugby Performance Centre, while Harlequins wing Cadan Murley and Gloucester prop Val Rapoava-Ruskin have been omitted.

Head coach Steve Borthwick is continuing preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which starts in September.

England will play four warm-up matches next month, the first two against Wales, home and away, on August 5 and 12 respectively, then take on Six Nations champions Ireland in Dublin (August 19) and Fiji at Twickenham the following week (August 26).

Borthwick is due to announce his final World Cup squad on August 7, with England set to launch their World Cup campaign against Pool D rivals Argentina in Marseille on September 9.

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints), David Ribbans (Toulon), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Willis (Toulouse), Tom Willis (Saracens).

Backs: Henry Arundell (Racing 92), Danny Care (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Max Malins (Bristol Bears), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (unattached), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).