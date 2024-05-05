'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

Harlequins prop Joe Marler has drawn sharp criticism following his side’s Investec Champions Cup loss to Toulouse after conceding a needless penalty late in the game.

The veteran prop – who was sprung from the replacements bench late in the contest – was penalized for clouting Toulouse substitute Thomas Ramos around the head in the 77th minute, granting the home team a penalty as the contest neared its conclusion.

With the 33-year-old no stranger to such antics, patience seems to have worn thin even among Quins fans. Indeed the incident drew a plenty of annoyance on social media – much of which came from the English club’s fans who were infuriated at the Marler’s latest act of tomfoolery.

Fans and pundits alike slammed Marler for what was seen as a needless lapse in judgment and Twitter duly lit up with reactions. One user branded Marler “forever being a d***head” while another described the infraction as “the sort of thing you’d be pissed off at your mate in a 2xv game.”

Such a stupid penalty to concede. Joe Marler. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Bwtyy5Mhnb — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) May 5, 2024

Yet another fan wrote: “Joe Marler going full petulant child in the final minutes. Amazes me when professionals are that stupid”, while another observed: “I like Joe Marler as a bloke, but I never want him to play for any team I support. What was he thinking there?”

There were many more in that vein.

Another fan defended Marler, writing: “Quins were never going to win this game at that point anyway. But I hope I don’t see Joe Marler getting abused after that. He’s not the only player to have ever done something petty like that.”

Leinster fan account Harpin on Rugby – possibly hoping Quins and not Toulouse made it through to the final with the Irish province – chimed in a with an apposite GIF.

Until that point Harlequins had fought valiantly in their semi-final clash, overcoming a 31-12 deficit to come within striking distance before ultimately succumbing to Toulouse.

The Gallagher Premiership side struck via tries from Marcus Smith, Cadan Murley, Will Evans and Tyrone Green. Toulouse won the day however through scores by Antoine Dupont, Matthis Lebel, Peato Mauvaka and Thibaud Flament.

Toulouse’s resilience shone through when winger Juan Cruz Mallia crossed the line in the 69th minute, effectively ending Harlequins’ hopes of a comeback. Quins had plenty of moments, notably closing the gap to within five points after an hour, but it wasn’t enough.

In the final minutes Marler’s error stood out as a significant setback but it probably didn’t change the course of the game. Thge home side also capitalized on Jack Walker’s yellow card and while Marler’s penalty was not solely responsible for the defeat, the timing of his error didn’t help matters.