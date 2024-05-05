'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans
Harlequins prop Joe Marler has drawn sharp criticism following his side’s Investec Champions Cup loss to Toulouse after conceding a needless penalty late in the game.
The veteran prop – who was sprung from the replacements bench late in the contest – was penalized for clouting Toulouse substitute Thomas Ramos around the head in the 77th minute, granting the home team a penalty as the contest neared its conclusion.
With the 33-year-old no stranger to such antics, patience seems to have worn thin even among Quins fans. Indeed the incident drew a plenty of annoyance on social media – much of which came from the English club’s fans who were infuriated at the Marler’s latest act of tomfoolery.
Fans and pundits alike slammed Marler for what was seen as a needless lapse in judgment and Twitter duly lit up with reactions. One user branded Marler “forever being a d***head” while another described the infraction as “the sort of thing you’d be pissed off at your mate in a 2xv game.”
Such a stupid penalty to concede.
Joe Marler. 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/Bwtyy5Mhnb
— Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) May 5, 2024
Yet another fan wrote: “Joe Marler going full petulant child in the final minutes. Amazes me when professionals are that stupid”, while another observed: “I like Joe Marler as a bloke, but I never want him to play for any team I support. What was he thinking there?”
There were many more in that vein.
Another fan defended Marler, writing: “Quins were never going to win this game at that point anyway. But I hope I don’t see Joe Marler getting abused after that. He’s not the only player to have ever done something petty like that.”
Leinster fan account Harpin on Rugby – possibly hoping Quins and not Toulouse made it through to the final with the Irish province – chimed in a with an apposite GIF.
"That's stupid from Joe Marler"#TLSvHAR pic.twitter.com/eA8VTYL6eS
— Harpin' On Rugby (@HarpinOnRugby) May 5, 2024
Until that point Harlequins had fought valiantly in their semi-final clash, overcoming a 31-12 deficit to come within striking distance before ultimately succumbing to Toulouse.
The Gallagher Premiership side struck via tries from Marcus Smith, Cadan Murley, Will Evans and Tyrone Green. Toulouse won the day however through scores by Antoine Dupont, Matthis Lebel, Peato Mauvaka and Thibaud Flament.
Toulouse’s resilience shone through when winger Juan Cruz Mallia crossed the line in the 69th minute, effectively ending Harlequins’ hopes of a comeback. Quins had plenty of moments, notably closing the gap to within five points after an hour, but it wasn’t enough.
In the final minutes Marler’s error stood out as a significant setback but it probably didn’t change the course of the game. Thge home side also capitalized on Jack Walker’s yellow card and while Marler’s penalty was not solely responsible for the defeat, the timing of his error didn’t help matters.
Comments on RugbyPass
Amazing. The losing team’s ratings are higher than the winning team’s. Mallia definitely didn’t deserve a y. What game were you watching? Should have got a w or an x. ADP hardly featured in that second half. At one point I wondered when he’d been subbed. Seems to me as if he gets an automatic 9 just for getting onto the team sheet.1 Go to comments
I’m sorry. That second half was far from enthralling. It was painful to watch.1 Go to comments
Very generous! If you’d missed the game, reading this you’d conclude that it was the Quins front row that cost them the game. Marler getting a blanket 6 for his demented contribution to the game. Puzzling.1 Go to comments
Can’t see Toulouse beating Leinster at this rate.7 Go to comments
ADP was having a very average game until winning that penalty for Toulouse, sticking his big head in the way. “The head of God”?7 Go to comments
Harlequins doing their best to do as little damage as possible with all the possession. Looks like they skipped catch and pass drills this week.7 Go to comments
Seeing pictures of Jacques high-fiving it with Irish players breaks my heart. Too soon. I need more time.1 Go to comments
quins is all over the place. The minute they get the ball they panic. Quins can still win tho just need to win all rucks otherwise just don't bother.7 Go to comments
Great wins for the male & female kiwi sides. Ireland not far away..1 Go to comments
Why is this dude getting so much coverage? Usually knobs like this get cancelled.2 Go to comments
Wow. What was that? A 3 million word meandering article about what exactly?2 Go to comments
Nice piece of writing. And yes the Sharks pulled a rabbit from the hat and were a little lucky with that penalty try that wasn’t given… however the Sharks (with their resources) should be way more consistent and should be putting teams like Claremont away for breakfast. I expect more from them and hope they kick on now.8 Go to comments
Just what the Sharks needed to get things going in the right direction Defence on the outside really creates havoc for the whole team and needs to be addressed.8 Go to comments
Well done guys both teams will be ready to play knockout rugby.1 Go to comments
Surprised that Ramos isn't starting at 15. But what a squad of galacticos!2 Go to comments
Why is it a snub? What journalistic garbage is that? Sure the guy is a great player, but there are plenty of loose forwards and not all of them can be Springboks. Also, I know of no-one who doubts Rassie’s judgment. South Africa has a conveyor belt of loose forwards that just keeps producing, so the competition is intense. I certainly wish him well, but there is no entitlement and there is no snub.17 Go to comments
Skelton may be brought back for the Wallabies so that would be the only reason that may hinder Wilson. Easily the form, most skilful and game IQ of any Oz 8. Valentini’s best and favourite position is 6, but lineouts may be an issue with Skelton, Valentini and Wilson. Will be interesting what Schmidt goes for but for me Wilson should be picked on form. Schmidt rewards work rate, skill and consistency. All that glitters every so often won’t be in contention. Greely is one of those players that has a knack of making the right decision. A coach is going to love him because he knows week in week out he’s going to get the job done. The second try Greely wasn’t the guy who made the initial break it was Flook, Greely was at the bottom of the ruck when Flook was off along the sideline. Greely got up and made the effort to catch up with play but also read the play nicely and hit the pass from Campbell at pace and then held the pass beautifully to Ryan.6 Go to comments
Spot on Ben. Dead right. Havili looked great at 10. Easily the highest rugby IQ of any NZ player these days. Getting a kick charged down is a result of getting used to adjusting your depth to the line at 10, which he will sort out with time. But other than that it was an outstanding first effort in that position this year. I think the NZ media has misunderstood this directive from Razor. Havili might rank behind B Barrett this year, but Beuden is 33 this month and won't last much longer. DMaC is great but flaky and not really a test match animal (his efforts in Dunedin versus Aus last year for example). If Razor can't have Mounga, DMaC is too unstructured for Razor (and is just too small for test rugby). Havili will end up our first choice first five, and in partnership with Jodie will be excellent. Two triple threat operators in tandem, and big bodies and tough tacklers to boot. Jordoe will be the ABs goal kicker. I am an Aucklander and Blues (and Warriors) fan, but Havili at 10 is going to be sensational in time… he can be the best first five in the world by the end of this year. No question.6 Go to comments
Sharks deserved to be far further back by the last quarter. Their tackling was awful, their set pieces were disappointing, their defensive organization was poor (especially on the Kok side of the D line), they kept making unnecessary errors, and they never looked like cracking the Clermont defense during those first 60m. Masuku kept them in touch, with some help from the Clermont generosity on penalty opportunities. Agree with the writer of this article. It was belligerence, and ability to raise their pressure game just enough, that turned the last quarter into a Bok-style shutout. Clermont have a reputation of not playing the full 80m, and there was a bit of that for sure. But, quite often when the intensity of a team drops off in the last quarter credit is due to the opponent for tiring them out. At 60m, with the Kok try, you thought that just maybe the game was on. At 70m, with the Mapimpi contribution, one felt that Clermont were fading, while facing a team that would maintain the pressure game through the final whistle. Good win in the end, but the Sharks are still playing way below their potential. And with their resources, and a coach that has had enough time to figure things out, they are running out of excuses.8 Go to comments
Good riddance1 Go to comments