Gallagher Premiership

Ben Youngs: 'The first time it wasn’t exactly pleasant'

By PA
Former England No9 Ben Youngs (Photo by England Rugby)

Ben Youngs expects to be ready for the start of the new Gallagher Premiership season after viewing the timing of his successful heart surgery earlier this year as a “blessing”. Youngs is on course to be ready for Leicester’s clash with Exeter on September 21 having been cleared to play in the wake of being diagnosed with an arrhythmia.

England’s most capped player collapsed during a Tigers open training session in February and while he is playing catch up with his conditioning, his availability is in his own hands. “I should be absolutely fine, unless I totally blow it which would be on me, not anything medically,” the 34-year-old scrum-half said.

“I’ve got some clear bits to tick off but I should be available. The boys have been training incredibly hard and I have got some ground to catch up.”

Protection of 9 at base of scrum and maul | Law trials

Referee Brendon Pickerell goes through the law trials surrounding the protection of the number nine around the ruck and the maul.

The congenital condition first emerged during a medical screen for England’s Rugby World Cup campaign last autumn and following two episodes a tracker was fitted near his heart. “When it happens the heart goes at above 200 beats and you feel very, very dizzy and it’s a strange experience,” Youngs said.

“The first time it wasn’t exactly pleasant. You don’t know what’s going on. So when it races to that speed and is totally out of synch, it’s very much a feeling of your heart literally pounding out of your chest.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Exeter Chiefs
10:05
21 Sep 24
Leicester
All Stats and Data

“Luckily, with the device they installed, it confirmed what it was and once they confirmed it, I was able to go to great specialists and it got sorted. I was actually awake during the procedure, which I have no recollection of, which is bizarre. It was fine.

“The club have been terrific. For me, having kids, I just wanted to get it sorted. I could probably go two years without having another episode but I wouldn’t want to have a situation when I am retired, or out swimming or sat with my family or doing something, and I have an episode and I black out.

“It has been a blessing I got it done in the off season so I should be all good come the start.”

