Wasps have quickly followed up the departure of hooker Tommy Taylor to Sale with the confirmation that Josh Bassett has signed a new deal ahead of his 100th Gallagher Premiership appearance this weekend. Sale announced earlier on Wednesday that Taylor had inked a three-year deal to return to the club where he had come through their academy and had been capped by England by the time he joined Wasps in 2016.

Now, it has emerged that 28-year-old winger Bassett, who joined Wasps in 2013, has signed on for more at a club where he has scored 52 tries and is Wasps’ seventh-highest try scorer of all-time.

Bassett, who also appeared for England against the Barbarians in 2019, said: “I’m really proud to continue my journey with Wasps. After eight seasons I still get excited every time I run out with the Wasps jersey on and especially at the Ricoh Arena.

“I can’t wait to continue developing under our passionate coaching team. I have made some great memories and am looking forward to making many more.”

Wasps boss Lee Blackett added: “We’re delighted that Josh has agreed on a new contract with us. Josh’s passion for Wasps is infectious. Not only is he one of the leading wingers in the Premiership, but he is also the ultimate club man. He is ones of our big standard setters on and off the field.

“He is one of the first players on the training field and the last off. He is there at the end helping put equipment away after training sessions or he is the one organising socials off the field. On the field, even in the last twelve months, we have seen massive improvements in Josh’s game and we are all looking forward to seeing where he takes his game in the next few years.”

Bassett’s decision to stay with Wasps means fans of the club can rest easy about the future of the Any Sting Goes podcast. The winger founded Wasps’ official podcast with Tom Cruse in July 2019 to provide a light-hearted look into day-to-day life behind the scenes at the club.

